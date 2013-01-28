Universal Understanding Expands VA Medical Center Solution Delivery with the Addition of its Clinical Collaboration System in Partnership with Extension

Clinical Collaboration System (CCS) creates a safe and secure communications solution that reduces the steps, time, and energy to complete care activities in VA Medical Centers nationwide. It empowers nurses and broad care teams through real-time alerts, in-context group text messaging, critical lab and order notifications, and more, changing how provides practice medicine.

Universal Understanding (UU) today announced the further expansion of its VA Medical Center solutions delivery with the launch of CCS, a care-team focused communications solution that streamlines information flow across designated healthcare teams. Instant notifications about patient lab results, care directives, and more can be sent to designated clinicians, dramatically impacting patient outcomes and satisfaction and improving hospital quality ratings.

“CCS is a game-changer for VA Medical Centers because it introduces real-time alerts across the care team,” said Tom Michie, Director of Sales, Healthcare and Scientific, at UU. “Nurses no longer need to corral up the care team to share patient information or search for providers at different stations or on different floors. Now all healthcare providers receive the same notifications about individual patients on hand-held devices, making high-performance patient care a reality for our Veterans.”

UU has partnered with Extension on the CCL platform, leveraging its Nurse Call System to seamlessly prioritize, escalate, verbalize, and audit patient care needs and directives.

“UU brings tremendous expertise in VA Medical Center technology deployments, and the team's knowledge of Cisco solutions makes this partnership exceedingly successful,” said Rick Williams, Public Sector Sales Vice President, at Extension Inc.

About Universal Understanding

Universal Understanding (UU) an award-winning enterprise comprised of technology experts who deliver solutions that empower workforces to be more efficient, effective, and collaborative. UU expertly designs and deploys advanced solutions that equip its customers with a spectrum of tools, including secure infrastructure, enterprise class wireless, virtualization, conferencing, video and audio on demand, telepresence, customer care, IP communications, messaging, mobile applications, secure enterprise social software, and much more. More than a decade of IT innovation and customer service ethos has earned UU such awards as the CRN Fast Growth 100 Award Winner, Ingram Overall Top Growth Award, Cisco Small Federal Business of the Year, and Cisco Customer Service Award of Excellence. Universal Understanding is a HUBZone certified, registered Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) enterprise. More information is available at http://www.uu-inc.com.

