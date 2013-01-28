Exterior Doors Professional US Door & More Inc. Wins 'Best of Remodeling' Award

US Door & More Inc. of Tampa, Florida, a company specializing in exterior doors, celebrates their most recent accolade, Houzz's 2013 “Best of Remodeling” award. Houzz's annual survey analyzed eleven million monthly users to reveal that US Door & More commands a team of top-rated U.S. professionals.

Houzz grants the “Best of Remodeling” award in two categories: Customer Satisfaction and Design. For the Customer Satisfaction category, homeowner members rate their experience working with twelve categories of remodeling professionals: architects, interior designers, contractors, and other remodeling experts. Houzz selected Design award winners based upon a design's popularity. Houzz users, also known as “Houzzers,” saved 124 million professional images of home interiors and exteriors to their personal idea books, via the Houzz site, iPad/iPhone app, and Android app, and the most popular designs received the Design award.

US Doors & More Inc's Mission: “Delivering Impressive Design, Quality and Service”

“Houzz provides homeowners with an in-depth, 360-degree view of building, remodeling and design professionals through images of their work, reviews and an opportunity to interact with them directly in the Houzz community,” said Liza Hausman, Vice President of the community. “We're delighted to recognize US Door & More Inc. among our “Best of Remodeling” professionals for exceptional customer service as judged by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts who are actively remodeling and decorating their homes.”

About US Door & More Inc.:

US Door & More Inc. (http://www.doorNmore.com) is a leading door company that has received several prestigious International Awards for advanced construction techniques, matchless designs, and superior quality. The company offers the latest, high quality designs for entry doors, interior doors, and French doors. Door & More utilizes a team of highly skilled designers, boasting over 40 years experience, who craft sturdy doors with unparalleled woodworking techniques. The Tampa community appreciates US Door & More Inc.'s exceptional customer care, its objective consultation, advice, and how the company provides support for home improvement professionals and homeowners. Today, US Door & More Inc. features the largest collection of front doors, exterior doors, and patio doors in the market.

Brands they carry:

US Door & More Inc has partnered with some of the most popular and highly recognized brands in the country, like AAW Doors, ThermaTru, PlastPro, ODL, GlassCraft Doors, Provia Doors, Neuma Doors, RSL, Western Reflections Glass Doors, Masonite, Timberland Door, YALE Door Locks, Buffelen Doors, CraftMaster Interior Doors, Schlage- Door Hardware, EMTEK®, Jeld-Wen, as well as many other door manufacturers. Through these active partnerships Door & More ensures they deliver the highest quality, certified products and satisfaction to their customers and homeowners. US Door & More Inc. carries the largest range of products in the market today.

Products Features and Standards:

Homeowners and contractors recognize US Door & More Inc. as a name to be reckoned with due to their high quality products. The company maintains high standards for all its services, including hand-selected, rare hardwood; exceptional designs featuring hand-forged iron work; textured glass; and hand carving by the best master artisans in the industry. US Door & More Inc. offers a selection of high quality Energy Star, Hurricane Rated and Soundproofing doors.

To learn more about the company, visit their website. The site offers easy and quick navigation to visitors, supplying 5,000 shopping carts and clear categorization of doors by home style, door configuration, door style, and more.

Social Media:

US Door & More Inc is active on a wide range of social media platforms where it reaches out its community members and interacts with them. The company is on popular networks such as Facebook (facebook.com/doorNmore), Twitter (mobile.twitter.com/DOORandMORE), Pinterest (pinterest.com/usdoorandmore), YouTube (youtube.com/user/654321shafagh?feature=g-crec-a), and more.

