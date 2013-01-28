Layne Publications Starts Offering No Cost Download of Bluegrass Tabs for Music Enthusiasts.

Renowned online publisher of bluegrass tabs Layne Publications is now offering no cost download of some of their most popular guitar, mandolin, and banjo tabs. The company is known in the music fraternity as the number one resource for bluegrass music education.

Students of bluegrass music now have access to some of the most popular bluegrass tabs for no expense at all, courtesy of Layne Publications. The company is considered to be the number one online platform for bluegrass instruction and education. These no cost tabs for banjo, mandolin, and guitar are exactly the same as hundreds of other tabs that are present in their website. To benefit from this special, New Year offer from Layne Publications, please visit http://www.laynepublications.com/blog/.

Layne Publications has a remarkable track record and has helped many aspiring bluegrass musicians with their collection of guitar, mandolin, and banjo tabs. Like all tabs from the company, the no cost downloads consists of two MP3 backing tracks and chord charts. All these tabs have been written with the utmost care by Jordan Layne Bourland, the founder of Layne Publications.

To download these tabs free of cost, it is only required to visit the website of Layne Publications and send an online request. The company will send the download link after receiving the online request. This new initiative from Layne Publications is certainly a great one for students looking to try out a few of these premium bluegrass tabs to kick start their learning process.

About Layne Publications

Since 2005 Layne Publications has been the premier source for Bluegrass Instruction and learning. They have sold thousands of tabs and helped thousands of players improve their ability in the comfort of their own home. Students can then take this new skill out to their local bluegrass jam session or to the next practice with their band and show off what they've learned. It gives them the chance to practice things at home without the pressure of getting it right the first time. They can stop, rewind and continue going over that trouble spot without the bass player standing there giving them the evil eye because it wants to move on to the next song.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbanjo-tabs/layne-publications/prweb10342366.htm