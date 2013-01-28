Pins Your Way Now Stocks Offset Printed Lapel Pins

Pins Your Way, the customized lapel pins producing company, now introduces offset printed lapel pins. These new pins are available on gold and silver metal plating only.

Custom lapel pins are used to deliver very strong message about a business or service in a very compact way and makers of these pins always try advanced methods to design differently. This time, Pins Your Way has taken the responsibility to design more compact and beautiful lapel pins for clients. Very soon, the company will start providing offset printed lapel pins, along with other regular pins. “Some selective metal plating, preferably gold and silver plating will be used to produce these special pins,” said the owner of Pins Your Way.

The spokesperson of the organization announced the inclusion of printed pins in a company meeting where he also explained about it in brief. He said, “While dealing with our clients, we sometime notice that they need the customized pins very fast and they don't want to wait for even a week. We were looking for a solution so that we can provide with quality lapel pins even within short time and this idea blinked suddenly. Following this technique we can now assuredly deliver huge amount of printed customized pins anytime clients need them”

To produce regular lapel pins professionals generally inscribe clients' idea on metal plating, but here they simply print the preferred image on a custom shape selected by clients. Customers now have the option to choose more than limited metal borders and solid colors.

Marketing head of the organization was also present during the meeting who said, “A few of our clients have already checked the sample and they liked it. Our professionals are being trained specially to print the custom images, maintaining quality so that clients don't get any chance to complain.”

Mr. Phil regularly order lapel pins from the organization and hearing the news he says, “When we organize special program or concerts, we need to use these pins extensively. Now, we can easily avail it from this reputed company without delay.”

Both small and big business owners can benefit a lot using these offset lapel pins. As least production time is required to manufacture these pins, thus customers can easily avail huge number of printed pins even during urgency.

About: Pins Your Way is a custom lapel pin producing company in Lexington, SC. The organization specializes in providing colorful and business-worthy lapel pins that are used for different purposes. In addition, they are also popular for delivering products faster irrespective of location or distance. To know more visit http://www.pinsyourway.com.

