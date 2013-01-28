TrueTobacco.com to Donate Sale Profits to Wilderness Society

As part of a long series of charity donations, TrueTobacco.com will be donating all proceeds of the sale of Santa Fe Little Cigars made on January 28th to the Wilderness Society

TrueTobacco.com, an online retailer of fine cigars based in Clearwater, Fl, will donate profits made from a one-day sale of Santa Fe Little Cigars on January 28th, 2013 to the Wilderness Society, a leading American conservation organization working to protect the nation's wilderness areas.

The Wilderness Society states their mission is to protect wilderness and inspire Americans to care for wild places. The group aims to provide better protection, stewardship and restoration of public lands, preserving land for current and future generations. Since 1935, The Wilderness Society has persevered in trying to permanently protect almost 110 million acres of wilderness in over 40 states. The group is also extremely active in national and local public lands issues.

"I believe in the Wilderness Society's mission to protect the nation's wilderness because of it being a viable source of economic activity, especially for the rural communities that surround the designated areas that this group is trying to permanently protect,” says Nick Gordon, General Manager of TrueTobacco.com. “In our nation, outdoor recreational activities contribute more than 600 billion dollars annually towards the national economy, support over six million workers and generate almost 80 billion dollars in local, state and federal taxes."

Gordon notes that "As the United States continues to increase its industrial footprint, the Wilderness Society and similar groups function to educate people how important it is to protect our nation's wilderness. It is more important than ever to help support local causes."

For this special promotion, Santa Fe Filtered Cigars are being highlighted on the website. Santa Fe Small Cigars are a perfect alternative to other expensive products and one of the most popular little cigars on the market today. Produced in the USA by Swisher, they are available in many different flavor varieties, including mild, original, peach, grape, white and menthol. TrueTobacco.com offers them by carton for maximum savings to the customer.

On TrueTobacco.com you can find over 2,500 cigars, including premium hand-rolled cigars by name brands, cheap brands, little cigars, blunts and cigarillos, as well as hundreds of accessories for the discerning cigar aficionado. A large number of humidors in many shapes and sizes are available, as well as hygrometers, cigar ashtrays, cigar kits and more.

TrueTobacco.com is committed to providing unsurpassed personalized service and a quality user experience.

