Tips On How To Experience The Difference a Corporate Caterer Can Make at Your Next Business Event

To be able to understand the difference between a general food provider and experienced and professional corporate caterer, Toronto-based catering company, Impeccable Taste Catering outlines the following pointers to help make one's next corporate event a huge success.

Unlike generic Toronto catering companies that spread themselves amongst weddings, bar mitzvahs and baby showers, Impeccable Taste is specifically focused on meeting and exceeding the unique needs of its 200+ corporate catering customers in the greater Toronto area.

Rodney Kaufman, President & Executive Chef of Impeccable Taste, says: “With the types of clients we cater to, there is no room for error. Each event receives the same standard of service and quality with emphasis on creativity and outside-the-box details.”

An experience corporate caterer will prepare a detailed quote in 24 hours or less as well as ensure events can be tailored to accommodate last-minute changes. Impeccable Taste takes this one step further, making sure you never have to wait - the company's respect for and adherence to its clients' schedules is unrivalled.

As well, to make flavor pairing a breeze for corporate clients on tight timelines, Impeccable Taste offers a unique colour-coded menu, where entrées are matched with at least two sides and one sweet treat to complement and enhance each mouthwatering flavor profile.

