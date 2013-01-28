Mineral Makeup Brand Mirabella Beauty Launches Three Modern Shades Of Magic Marker Liquid Eyeliners

Mirabella Beauty launches 3 paraben-free ultra-fine tip liquid eyeliners in Blue Streak, So Jaded, and Gray Scale. This mineral makeup brand is making liquid eyeliners easy to use.

Mineral makeup brand Mirabella launches the Graphic Girl collection. This collection from the gluten-free makeup company is ultra-fine tip liquid eyeliner markers in three modern shades, Blue Streak, So Jaded and Gray Scale. Many woman have found liquid liners to be too tricky. Graphic Girl fine tip markers are so easy to use and allow precise definition. It's simple to create the modern, graphic looks that are all over the runways.

Mirabella Beauty Creative Director Amber Bowen says, "Graphic Girl is all about creating bold, graphic lines on the eyes. By combining all shades together, you get a look that is new, fresh, and noticeable. Using Gray Scale in a slight cat-eye shape first on the upper lash line anchors the entire look and allows the brighter colors to be seen. Next, layer So Jaded above Gray Scale with a more exaggerated wing. Go bold by creating a reverse cat-eye line with Blue Streak on the bottom lash line to really take the look to a new level."

These liquid magic marker eyeliners are paraben-free!

Graphic Girl collection will be in fine salons beginning February 2013.

About Mirabella Beauty:

Mirabella Beauty is the leading line of cosmetics used by salon and spa professionals, offering high-quality, mineral-based prestige cosmetics that are gluten-free, talc-free and paraben-free. With over 200 contemporary products for face, eyes and lips, as well as professional tools, Mirabella is best known for its wide range of shades with modern colors, quality formulas, the use of innovative technology, and a strong emphasis on education. Mirabella takes the guesswork out of makeup with the Fitzpatrick Skin Type Test to determine the right tonal match for any skin tone. http://www.mirabellabeauty.com



