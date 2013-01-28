The Time Group-WPM Expands Luxury Green Leeds Silver Certified Overlook Apartments in Camp Hill - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

The Overlook Luxury Apartments Harrisburg PA currently has 2 buildings complete and are offering immediate occupancy and there are another 4 buildings scheduled to open within the next year or so. The Overlook is a green building and one of the interesting green aspects is the use of rain barrels to irrigate the site rather than public water.

The Time Group-WPM provides property management services for over 17,000 homes and 30,000 people in the Baltimore/Washington and Pennsylvanial Metropolitan areas. Their primary focus is residential: multifamily, condominium, senior housing, homeowner association and manufactured housing communities. They also have an extensive managed portfolio of commercial, industrial and retail properties. One of their newest endeavors is The Overlook apartments in Harrisburg Pennsylvania.

At The Overlook Luxury Apartments in Camp Hill and enjoy West Shore living, less than 5 minutes from downtown Harrisburg at The Overlook.

Spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans include full-size Energy Star washers and dryers, over-sized windows, soundproofing, and large closets. Some units offer 10 ft. ceilings, upgraded flooring, high-end wood cabinetry and granite counters.

Enjoy apartments with washer/dryer in Camp Hill and amenities such as a 24 hr fitness center, a fire pit and grilling area, a business center, a resort-style salt water pool, controlled access and 24-hr emergency maintenance.

The location offers city, mountain and woodland views, yet is just minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike and I-81. A brand new luxury community- The Overlook Apartments In Camp Hill.

The site is located on 19.3-acres on the West Shore Bluffs of the Susquehanna River overlooking Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the state capital. It is adjacent to class A suburban office parks and a major regional medical center, Holy Spirit Hospital.

In additional to these demand generators, the site offers quick and easy access to downtown Harrisburg (1 mile), and a network of east-west and north-south highways: I-81 (2 miles); I-83 (2 miles); and the Pennsylvania Turnpike / I-76 (4 miles). Bus lines are within 2-3 blocks of the property. Shopping is nearby at the Camp Hill Shopping Center (1.8 miles), Capital City Mall (2.7 miles) and along Route 11 / Carlisle Pike (4 miles).

The Height of West Shore Luxury Apartment Living!

Amenities & Services

Unit Features

UV-reducing windows

carpeting and ceramic tile

between floors

Kitchen

that won't show fingerprints

Baths

Exterior Features

with brick and fiber cement siding

2nd thru 4th floors

LEED Silver Design

Community Amenities

club furnishings

Café with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, big

screen TV, and free Wi-Fi. Available to residents

for private parties

Clubhouse Includes:

Internet access, copier, fax and printer)

area and fire pit

Easy Access to:



Spacious floor plans

High-speed internet access available

Digital cable TV available

Energy efficient heating, air conditioning and

Full-size Energy Star® washers/dryers

Large closets

Some units with 10' ceilings

Upgraded flooring, including wall-to-wall

Lightweight concrete soundproofing

Soundproofed walls between units and corridors

Oversize windows

Mini-blinds

Four-panel wood doors

City, mountain and woodland views

High-end wood cabinetry

Granite counters

Breakfast bar

Brushed nickel fixtures

Tile floors

Energy Star® and GE Clean Steel appliances

Appliances include:

Refrigerators

Cooktop Range

Microwaves

Multi-cycle dishwashers

Oversize kitchen sink with garbage disposal

Guest bathroom in all one-bedroom homes

Cultured marble countertops

Wood cabinetry

Contemporary chrome fixtures

Ceramic tile floors

Energy efficient and maintenance free exterior

Highly efficient insulated exterior walls

Energy Star® vinyl windows

Juliet balconies on all homes on the

High efficiency heating and cooling system

Energy Star® appliances

High efficiency Energy Star® hot water heating

Energy Star® lighting

Rain barrels to provide site irrigation

Resident-controlled access

Elevator access – all buildings, all floors

Individual building lobbies with country

Large mail room

Interior trash disposal and recycling

Elegant 5,000 square foot Clubhouse/Internet

Resort-style salt water pool

Fire pit

Pet-run

Full service business center (includes high-speed

State-of-the-art fitness center open 24/7

Yoga studio/Wii room

Resort-style salt water pool, picnic/grilling

Package acceptance and storage

24-hour emergency maintenance

Professionally landscaped grounds

PA Turnpike (I-76) & I-81

Downtown Harrisburg

Here is what people are saying about the Overlook:

From: FAM122

Date posted: 12/27/2012

Years at this apartment: 2012 - 2012

"My roommate and I were one of the first residents to move in. We LOVE it here. The location is safe and convenient as you can get to downtown Harrisburg in minutes and the West Shore is accesible via Rt. 15 which is less than a mile away. My office is only 5 mins away.

The look and feel of the place is "high end". Before signing a lease here I went out and looked at several other communities and found them to be just okay. The amenities offered here are exceptional. Most apartment communities I visited had pathetic fitness facilities and community rooms- the clubhouse at The Overlook definetly makes a great impression. I have not used the pool yet but it already looks a lot nicer than the ones I am used to seeing at my friends apartment community.

The staff here is very friendly and they make it a point to cater to you. They all know me by name and I feel very welcome. They threw a nice holliday party and I got to meet some of my neighbors. It was a very professional crowd.

The common areas are well maintained and are decorated nicely. I always get compliments from visitors. Lastly, the apartment itself is very nicely done. I was the first person to live here so everything was clean and brand new. Its hard to complain about stainless steel appliances, beautiful darkwood cabinetry and gorgeous granite throughout. Internal trash disposal and interior mail boxes are a nice touch (something you wont find in other communities in the area)."

Fahd

Contact person:

Brent Gratton

http://www.overlookharrisburg.com

Regional Operations Coordinator

The Time Group | WPM Real Estate Management

11433 Cronridge Drive

Owings Mills, MD 21117

443-796-7450 office

