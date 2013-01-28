The Time Group-WPM Expands Luxury Green Leeds Silver Certified Overlook Apartments in Camp Hill - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

The Overlook Luxury Apartments Harrisburg PA currently has 2 buildings complete and are offering immediate occupancy and there are another 4 buildings scheduled to open within the next year or so. The Overlook is a green building and one of the interesting green aspects is the use of rain barrels to irrigate the site rather than public water.
The Time Group-WPM provides property management services for over 17,000 homes and 30,000 people in the Baltimore/Washington and Pennsylvanial Metropolitan areas. Their primary focus is residential: multifamily, condominium, senior housing, homeowner association and manufactured housing communities. They also have an extensive managed portfolio of commercial, industrial and retail properties. One of their newest endeavors is The Overlook apartments in Harrisburg Pennsylvania.
At The Overlook Luxury Apartments in Camp Hill and enjoy West Shore living, less than 5 minutes from downtown Harrisburg at The Overlook.
Spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans include full-size Energy Star washers and dryers, over-sized windows, soundproofing, and large closets. Some units offer 10 ft. ceilings, upgraded flooring, high-end wood cabinetry and granite counters.
Enjoy apartments with washer/dryer in Camp Hill and amenities such as a 24 hr fitness center, a fire pit and grilling area, a business center, a resort-style salt water pool, controlled access and 24-hr emergency maintenance.
The location offers city, mountain and woodland views, yet is just minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike and I-81. A brand new luxury community- The Overlook Apartments In Camp Hill.
The site is located on 19.3-acres on the West Shore Bluffs of the Susquehanna River overlooking Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the state capital. It is adjacent to class A suburban office parks and a major regional medical center, Holy Spirit Hospital.
In additional to these demand generators, the site offers quick and easy access to downtown Harrisburg (1 mile), and a network of east-west and north-south highways: I-81 (2 miles); I-83 (2 miles); and the Pennsylvania Turnpike / I-76 (4 miles). Bus lines are within 2-3 blocks of the property. Shopping is nearby at the Camp Hill Shopping Center (1.8 miles), Capital City Mall (2.7 miles) and along Route 11 / Carlisle Pike (4 miles).
The Height of West Shore Luxury Apartment Living!
Amenities & Services
Unit Features
UV-reducing windows
carpeting and ceramic tile
between floors
Kitchen
that won't show fingerprints
Baths
Exterior Features
with brick and fiber cement siding
2nd thru 4th floors
LEED Silver Design
Community Amenities
club furnishings
Café with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, big
screen TV, and free Wi-Fi. Available to residents
for private parties
Clubhouse Includes:
Internet access, copier, fax and printer)
area and fire pit
Easy Access to:
- Spacious floor plans
- High-speed internet access available
- Digital cable TV available
- Energy efficient heating, air conditioning and
- Full-size Energy Star® washers/dryers
- Large closets
- Some units with 10' ceilings
- Upgraded flooring, including wall-to-wall
- Lightweight concrete soundproofing
- Soundproofed walls between units and corridors
- Oversize windows
- Mini-blinds
- Four-panel wood doors
- City, mountain and woodland views
- High-end wood cabinetry
- Granite counters
- Breakfast bar
- Brushed nickel fixtures
- Tile floors
- Energy Star® and GE Clean Steel appliances
- Appliances include:
- Refrigerators
- Cooktop Range
- Microwaves
- Multi-cycle dishwashers
- Oversize kitchen sink with garbage disposal
- Guest bathroom in all one-bedroom homes
- Cultured marble countertops
- Wood cabinetry
- Contemporary chrome fixtures
- Ceramic tile floors
- Energy efficient and maintenance free exterior
- Highly efficient insulated exterior walls
- Energy Star® vinyl windows
- Juliet balconies on all homes on the
- High efficiency heating and cooling system
- Energy Star® appliances
- High efficiency Energy Star® hot water heating
- Energy Star® lighting
- Rain barrels to provide site irrigation
- Resident-controlled access
- Elevator access – all buildings, all floors
- Individual building lobbies with country
- Large mail room
- Interior trash disposal and recycling
- Elegant 5,000 square foot Clubhouse/Internet
- Resort-style salt water pool
- Fire pit
- Pet-run
- Full service business center (includes high-speed
- State-of-the-art fitness center open 24/7
- Yoga studio/Wii room
- Resort-style salt water pool, picnic/grilling
- Package acceptance and storage
- 24-hour emergency maintenance
- Professionally landscaped grounds
- PA Turnpike (I-76) & I-81
- Downtown Harrisburg
Here is what people are saying about the Overlook:
From: FAM122
Date posted: 12/27/2012
Years at this apartment: 2012 - 2012
"My roommate and I were one of the first residents to move in. We LOVE it here. The location is safe and convenient as you can get to downtown Harrisburg in minutes and the West Shore is accesible via Rt. 15 which is less than a mile away. My office is only 5 mins away.
The look and feel of the place is "high end". Before signing a lease here I went out and looked at several other communities and found them to be just okay. The amenities offered here are exceptional. Most apartment communities I visited had pathetic fitness facilities and community rooms- the clubhouse at The Overlook definetly makes a great impression. I have not used the pool yet but it already looks a lot nicer than the ones I am used to seeing at my friends apartment community.
The staff here is very friendly and they make it a point to cater to you. They all know me by name and I feel very welcome. They threw a nice holliday party and I got to meet some of my neighbors. It was a very professional crowd.
The common areas are well maintained and are decorated nicely. I always get compliments from visitors. Lastly, the apartment itself is very nicely done. I was the first person to live here so everything was clean and brand new. Its hard to complain about stainless steel appliances, beautiful darkwood cabinetry and gorgeous granite throughout. Internal trash disposal and interior mail boxes are a nice touch (something you wont find in other communities in the area)."
Fahd
Contact person:
Brent Gratton
http://www.overlookharrisburg.com
Regional Operations Coordinator
The Time Group | WPM Real Estate Management
11433 Cronridge Drive
Owings Mills, MD 21117
443-796-7450 office
