TherapySites (Websites for Therapists) and the AATBS are Offering a Webinar, 'Get Clients While You Sleep - 4 Tips From The Experts'

Therapists will learn how to expand their practice through this webinar presented by TherapySites and the AATBS.

TherapySites and the Association for Advanced Training in Behavioral Sciences (AATBS), are offering a complimentary webinar, “Get Clients While You Sleep - 4 Tips From The Experts,” designed specifically for mental health professionals. The 30 minute webinar presented by Greer Van Dyck, online marketing expert of TherapySites, will be offered on Wednesday, January 30th at 12:00 pm Mountain Standard Time.

Within the last year, the use of the Internet has doubled and is expected to double again in 2013. As of now, online sales are growing 50% faster than retail sales, and around 59% of customers prefer online bill pay options over alternatives. As people turn more to the Internet to find goods and services, it is essential now more than ever to have a strong online presence in order to grow your business.

Did you know?:



96% of people looking for a therapist are doing so online

94% of people searching online won't go past the first page of google

Automated online scheduling was reported to improve customer retention by 9.4% and improve revenue by 7.5%

"The reality is, if you lack a strong online presence, you are jeopardizing the success of your practice,” says Sara Sims Director of Business Development of TherapySites. “In this webinar, we will explore the power of website marketing for mental health professionals and learn how to make your website work for you without draining your time or bank account."

TherapySites: Websites for Therapists

TherapySites specializes in creating websites that are engaging, professional, cost-effective, and extremely simple to maintain. Mental health professionals can successfully market and manage their practice online with the $59/month package (with no set-up fees or contracts). The service includes everything that's needed for a professional online presence, including Search Engine Optimization, integrated email, editing tools, credit card processing, online appointment notifications, and unlimited technical and customer support.

AATBS: Association for Advanced Training in Behavioral Sciences

The Association for Advanced Training in the Behavioral Sciences (AATBS) seeks to enhance the skills of mental health professionals through highly effective education on content and conceptual knowledge relevant to their professions. AATBS has supported the needs of over 500,000 mental health professionals throughout the United States and Canada since 1976. They specialize in preparation for mental health licensure examinations, and continuing education.

Greer Van Dyck is an expert in website marketing, and is the Director of Internet Marketing at TherapySites. Greer has worked with many counselors and therapists to develop an online presence that leverages the power of Internet. Greer's background in website marketing is coupled with her expertise in the field of mental health where she has her M.A. in Counseling Psychology.

