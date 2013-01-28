'Lost' Beatles & Rolling Stones Never-Before-Seen Limited Edition Photographs Issued by NFA Gallery Now Available on Amazon

Not Fade Away Gallery releases never-before-published gallery-quality, hand-numbered limited editions of 100 of the rarest and most intimate iconic images from the ‘Lost Beatles' and ‘Lost Rolling Stones' photographic archive at mold-breaking consumer prices. Taken by their late U.S. Tour Manager Bob Bonis between 1964-1966, the photographs are being released in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' and Stones' first tours of North America and the 50th anniversary of The British Invasion.

The Bob Bonis Archive is considered one of the most important photographic collections to have ever been discovered. Bonis had the incredible good fortune to serve as US Tour Manager for both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones from 1964 through 1966, beginning with both bands' first tours of America. The images are unguarded, personal, powerful and often iconic, showing The Beatles and The Rolling Stones not only on stage, but also behind the scenes, backstage, in the recording studio, at TV and film appearances, rehearsing, at play and on the road. They document the two most important bands in rock history at the most important period in their careers – coming to and conquering America, heralding the ‘British Invasion'.

Howard Kramer, curatorial director of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum said: “The Bob Bonis Collection is an unmatched view into the inner circle of the most iconic groups of all time. It's illuminating, humanizing and intimate.”

Larry Marion, curator of The Bob Bonis Archive and director of Not Fade Away Gallery, said “Due to personal nature of his relationship with the then-future superstars, Bonis' photographs have an honesty that is lacking in much of the body of music and celebrity-related photography. The Rolling Stones especially, who are currently celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band were, as explained in the recent documentary Crossfire Hurricane, cultivating their bad-boy image and allowed Bonis to shoot extremely provocative photographs. His photographs of both The Beatles and Stones provide us with the only real insider's view of this period in rock history. A period that changed the worlds of music, fashion, politics and social behavior forever.“

Because of his extraordinary daily access to the bands, Bob Bonis had the opportunity to photograph them in situations to which no other photographers had access, and he took over 3,500 photographs of them during this period. Throughout his lifetime, Bonis, who died in 1992, resisted requests to publish his photographs. Memorabilia expert Larry Marion, along with Alex Bonis (son of the photographer), founded Not Fade Away Gallery in 2009 to unveil, showcase and preview Bob Bonis' historic archive for the first time since the photographs were taken over four decades ago. That debut exhibition of 76 images from the collection garnered worldwide acclaim and attention, and led to the publication of two books - “The Lost Beatles Photographs: The Bob Bonis Archive 1964-1966” and “The Lost Rolling Stones Photographs”. Now, for the first time ever, NFA Gallery is making strictly limited editions of gallery-quality prints of the photographs available for collectors and fans to buy through Amazon.com.

Each archival 16” x 20” print is hand-numbered, bears the embossed official Bob Bonis Archive / Not Fade Away Gallery seal, and comes with a matching numbered Certificate of Authenticity. Each photo, derived from the original negative or slide, is produced by the master printers at Duggal Visual Solutions in NYC, one of the world's leading printers of fine art photographs for museums, galleries and photographers.

