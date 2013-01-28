ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

NaturalDry Carpet Cleaning of Las Vegas & Henderson Launches Commercial Carpet Cleaning Services

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 3:04 AM | 1 min read

NaturalDry Carpet Cleaning of Las Vegas & Henderson is proud to announce the opening of its Commercial Carpet Cleaning Service. NaturalDry's technicians are friendly professionals, trained in eco-friendly carpet cleaning.

Las Vegas, Nevada (PRWEB) January 28, 2013

NaturalDry Carpet Cleaning has the finest and most experienced technicians in Las Vegas and Henderson. We make it our problem to solve every type of commercial carpet cleaning need. When commercial carpets become stained or office chairs need cleaning, you have come to the right place. Impressions can be very important in the business world. Having a clean facility can say a lot about the organization and performance of a company.

NaturalDry Carpet Cleaning is proud to announce the opening of its Commercial Carpet Cleaning Service. Our technicians are friendly and professional. NaturalDry's products are eco-friendly and safe for people!

Technicians are trained in:

  • Carpet Cleaning
  • Tile and Grout
  • Deep Soil Extraction
  • Upholstery Cleaning
  • Stain and Ordor Removal

FREE ESTIMATES AND FLEXIBLE CLEANING HOURS!

Call today (702) 750-7093 or visit us online at http://www.naturaldry.com

See other services at http://naturaldry.com/services.html

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366552.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: