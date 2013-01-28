NaturalDry Carpet Cleaning of Las Vegas & Henderson Launches Commercial Carpet Cleaning Services

NaturalDry Carpet Cleaning of Las Vegas & Henderson is proud to announce the opening of its Commercial Carpet Cleaning Service. NaturalDry's technicians are friendly professionals, trained in eco-friendly carpet cleaning.
Las Vegas, Nevada (PRWEB) January 28, 2013
NaturalDry Carpet Cleaning has the finest and most experienced technicians in Las Vegas and Henderson. We make it our problem to solve every type of commercial carpet cleaning need. When commercial carpets become stained or office chairs need cleaning, you have come to the right place. Impressions can be very important in the business world. Having a clean facility can say a lot about the organization and performance of a company.
Technicians are trained in:
- Carpet Cleaning
- Tile and Grout
- Deep Soil Extraction
- Upholstery Cleaning
- Stain and Ordor Removal
FREE ESTIMATES AND FLEXIBLE CLEANING HOURS!
Call today (702) 750-7093 or visit us online at http://www.naturaldry.com
See other services at http://naturaldry.com/services.html
