NaturalDry Carpet Cleaning of Las Vegas & Henderson Launches Commercial Carpet Cleaning Services

NaturalDry Carpet Cleaning of Las Vegas & Henderson is proud to announce the opening of its Commercial Carpet Cleaning Service. NaturalDry's technicians are friendly professionals, trained in eco-friendly carpet cleaning.

NaturalDry Carpet Cleaning has the finest and most experienced technicians in Las Vegas and Henderson. We make it our problem to solve every type of commercial carpet cleaning need. When commercial carpets become stained or office chairs need cleaning, you have come to the right place. Impressions can be very important in the business world. Having a clean facility can say a lot about the organization and performance of a company.

Technicians are trained in:



Carpet Cleaning

Tile and Grout

Deep Soil Extraction

Upholstery Cleaning

Stain and Ordor Removal

Call today (702) 750-7093 or visit us online at http://www.naturaldry.com

See other services at http://naturaldry.com/services.html

