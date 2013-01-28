Timothy Hay Delivery Service Announced by Small Pet Select

Small Pet Select - a provider of premium quality timothy hay for rabbits, guinea pigs, and chinchillas - has just announced a new feature that will allow pet owners to sign up for automatic delivery of timothy hay direct to their door on a customized schedule of their choosing.

We all know it's never fun to suddenly discover you've run completely out of something you desperately need, but it can be particular stressful when that something happens to be your pet's food. And as much as America loves its furry companions, this is a tough situation that inevitably happens to most loving pet owners sooner or later, and it's certainly no different with small pets such as rabbits and guinea pigs that thrive on timothy hay as a major component of their diet.

This problem became increasingly apparent to a small company that sells timothy hay to small pets. But as always where there is a problem there is an opportunity for a solution - which is exactly what Small Pet Select has done by offering their new "Timothy Hay Delivery Service".

The purpose of the service is to offer a convenient solution for making sure their pets food needs are taken care of -- eliminating the need to make special last minute trips to the pet store to buy timothy hay for their beloved (and hungry...!) rabbit, guinea pig, or chinchilla. Pet owners can simply set up an account at Small Pet Select, choose the package size and shipping schedule that fits their pets needs, and Voilà: timothy hay arrives fresh to their door exactly when they need a refill...which feels almost magical especially to the ultra-busy pet parents of the world.

So far, feedback on the service has been very promising. In a beta test with 20 customers, nearly all participants raved about the convenience of having timothy hay delivered fresh to their door on a timed schedule. Small Pet Select has provided a testimonial from one particularly excited customer that purchased hay for guinea pigs from Small Pet Select. This lengthy customer review really serves as a perfect example of the increased satisfaction Small Pet Select hopes to achieve with their strategy of combining their high quality timothy hay product with the convenience of their timothy hay auto delivery service:

"Our Guinea pig ladies Love Love the timothy hay! They will munch their little hearts away. Soon as i put the hay down they all come running! The 8lbs is a great fit. The box isn't to big for where i store their hay. The timothy hay smells wonderful & fresh. Our girls have already went through half of their hay...I love the fact that i can set up a schedule for timothy hay to be sent to my girls. I don't have to worry about running out. I will never buy store bought hay again..My girls would hate me if i did...LOL! Miss Reeses, Miss Coconut, & Miss Mocha thank ya very much for ya's wonderful timothy hay! They have became even more spoiled than they already are. I will suggest this hay to everyone that I know that has piggies and other small animals! Thank ya Giving piggy kisses... Miss Reeses Miss Coconut Miss Mocha"

Small Pet Select is obviously excited about this kind of customer satisfaction, and with beta testing completed -- they won't be wasting any time in beginning promotion of their timothy hay auto delivery service to their customer base.

Small Pet Select is a web based company run by small animal lovers for pet rabbit, guinea pig, and chinchilla owners. The people at Small Pet Select are fervent in their desire to provide small pet owners with the ability to have a reputable and reliable source of top quality timothy hay for their pets, as well as providing a second to none service with the convenience of online ordering and home delivery.

