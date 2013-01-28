MediWebPR Launches Comprehensive Online Image Management Program for U.S. Physicians

With over 175 million U.S. adults using the Internet to find health information, a physician's online image holds significant power in shaping his or her reputation in the eyes of prospective patients. MediWebPR (mediwebpr.com) recently launched its evidence based, comprehensive Online Image Management Program offering long-term integrated marketing strategies to help physicians and practices develop healthy images that deliver positive first impressions to prospective patients.

Today's Internet users demand information about doctors and healthcare services from online sources before they make any attempt to contact a provider for an appointment. In less then ten minutes, an Internet user in need of a new physician can easily browse dozens of physician profiles on physician review websites (PRWs). Many online marketing companies offer “quick-fix” models of image and reputation management that promise to bring physicians and their practices higher ratings on PRWs and higher on search results. In contrast to these quick-fix models, MediWebPR provides long-term solutions for a sustainable, positive online presence that builds on itself and achieves a greater online market share over time.

Research on Internet usage in the United States consistently shows that the majority of adults use the Internet regularly, and this upward trend will certainly continue as an entire generation of experienced computer users ages. According to Pew Internet, 81% of the adult population already uses the Internet. In addition, the Journal of Urology released a study in December 2012 on Internet usage and PRWs, which purports that 66% of Americans use the Internet to access health information online, and 40%--over 83 million people--access PRWs to look up their providers.

For obvious reasons, reviews posted by patients about their physicians remain anonymous. Anonymity is a necessity in order for people to feel comfortable leaving honest reviews; however, it also makes it very easy for a disgruntled patient to leave a malicious review about his or her physician without fearing repercussion. The 2012 study from the Journal of Urology also determined that, on average, physicians had only 2.4 reviews from patients to make up their overall quality score, leaving the score highly volatile and liable to misrepresent the physicians.

“Much like speed dating, a patient conducting research on prospective physicians can, and most likely will, eliminate physicians from consideration if their quality score appears low relative to others,” says John Beilharz, PhD, MediWebPR founder and President. “It's not that information on PRWs may be inaccurate, it's just that a physician's quality score can be easily skewed by one or two negative patient reviews, and physicians deserve better for all the hard work they put in.”

In its 25 years experience serving the healthcare industry, MediWebPR has developed a comprehensive approach to meet physicians' and practices' online marketing needs. It strategically integrates a host of tools to gain online market share, while providing the prospective patients a healthy first impression of the practice. MediWebPR Online Image Management is just one program in a series of synergistic evidence based marketing programs offered.

MediWebPR believes successful online marketing begins with creating or re-creating a practice website for clients. MediWebPR Website Development provides clients with websites that offer well-rounded experiences with unique design and content to help prospective patients find the site, and to give them several reasons to stay on the page.

Once a client's website is developed, MediWebPR Custom Connect offers a program that aids in SEO content creation and social media construction and management. Making use of social media to communicate content provides an excellent way to connect with prospective patients in an engaging way that helps build a positive image, while also boosting client SEO.

MediWebPR Online Image Management is a continuous program that aids in maximizing the return on physician and practice marketing investment. The program helps physicians attain and maintain consistently high ratings on PRWs, while assuring that all of their vital professional information is correct on key internet sites.

“Our work with medical professionals is not a quick fix, but a long term online solution that integrates several evidence based strategies, which allow patients to discover the practice organically, while providing them with a positive and informative experience. MediWebPR aids in writing and distributing educational information and practice news online.”

“Perhaps Mark Twain said it best when he said, ‘A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes,'” Mr. Beilharz continues. “In the sea of information that the Internet provides it is impossible for anyone to know which opinions warrant the most trust. Content written from the physician perspective gives clients back their first-person voices in their initial interactions with patients on the Internet, and shows patients that they are knowledgable and engaged in their professional fields.”

MediWebPR's mission is to ensure that clients and their practices are fairly represented on the internet. The most accessible online information about MediWebPR clients will communicate their strengths and accomplishments. Please visit http://mediwebpr.com/our-services/online-reputation-management/ for a complete description of MediWebPR's Online Image Management services.

