Industry Supply Inc. Now Carries Meguiar's Products

Industry Supply Inc. in located in the Research Triangle Park of North Carolina is now carrying all Meguiar's products. Meguiar's is the largest car appearance company in the world.

Industry Supply Inc., the premier source for automotive detail and appearance products of North Carolina is now carrying Meguiar's products. Meguiar's is the most famous car appearance line in the world and has been for over 100 years. Meguiar's is now offering a paint correction system kit and Industry Supply Inc. now has these kits for sale either online on their website, http://www.IndustrySupplyInc.com , or by delivery if you are located in North Carolina. This new innovative correction kit contains 2 DA microfiber cutting disks, 2 DA microfiber finishing disks, 1 Backing Plate, 1 16 oz. DA correction compound, 1 DA microfiber finishing wax 16 oz. , and 1 Meguiar's black apron. Meguiar's also offers some of the finest waxes, polishes, and compounds in the world. These compounds are the most used and Industry Supply Inc. will carry a vast assortment of all Meguiar's products. Industry supply Inc. will carry such Meguiar's products as sanding disks, headlight and spot repair systems, buffing pads, backing plates, 4" pads, silicon free dressing, hyper dressing, last touch detailer, diamond cut, hyper wash, hi-tech yellow wax, synthetic sealant 2.0, show car glaze, interior cleaners and conditioners, and all Meguiar's body shop safe products and compounds.

Meguiar's also has a new boat owner marine kit for cleaning, polishing, and upkeep of a new boat. This is a terrific kit for new boat owners as it can be tough to find all the things one needs for boat maintenance in one unique kit. Meguiar's also offers a motorcycle line that is exclusive to Meguiar's. The products offered range from plastic polish, to motorcycle wax. Industry Supply Inc. is the best source for these products and can offer other fantastic products that compliment all Meguiar's products as well.

Please visit http://www.IndustrySupplyInc.com to view a complete line of products.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366309.htm