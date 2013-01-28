Tough Kit for Professional-Grade Vapor Steam Cleaner Announced by 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com

The Tough Kit is for use with the Ladybug Tekno 2350 vapor steam cleaner, a powerful professional-grade cleaning system designed for use in commercial settings where a steam vapor system that qualifies as a disinfection device for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is desired.

1-800-GO-VAPOR.com, an authorized dealer of Ladybug vapor steam cleaners, the world's leading brand of quality built Italian-made steam vapor systems and the only vapor steam cleaner brand to offer the proprietary patented TANCS® technology, today announced that it is now offering consumers and businesses of all types a Tough Kit when ordering the professional-grade Ladybug Tekno 2350 vapor steam cleaner.

“In addition to the standard accessories that ship with the Tekno, we are now offering our customers a few extras that are ideal for cleaning everything from grout and barbeque grill grates to kitchen ovens and bathroom showers,” says V. K. Dunlop of 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com. “The Tough Kit includes two 32mm round brass brushes and two stainless steel pads.”

The Tough Kit is priced at $29.95. TANCS® ships standard with or without the Tough Kit.

Steam cleaners equipped with TANCS® have been lab tested and scientifically proven to disinfect surfaces in much less time and with greater safety and effectiveness than traditional typical disinfectants. Using a simplified water-only protocol, TANCS®-equipped steam cleaners are suitable for cleaning, disinfecting and deodorizing many surfaces in healthcare settings such as hospitals, physician and dental offices, animal and outpatient clinics, laboratories, nursing homes and ambulances.

“When you unpack a Tekno 2350, you immediately notice the yellow sticker on one side that includes an EPA Establishment Number,” say Dunlop. “Thermo Accelerated Nano Crystal Sanitization, or TANCS®, is a factory-installed internal component that modifies the crystal structure of the naturally occurring minerals in ordinary tap water to aid in the rapid destruction of microorganisms over a very broad range of pathogens. TANCS®-equipped steam cleaners qualify as disinfection devices for the EPA.”

With credible scientific evidence linking chemical cleaners to cancers, learning and developmental disorders, reproductive health and fertility problems, and asthma, an increasing number of gyms and health clubs are turning to chemical-free vapor steam cleaners.

“Don't be fooled by imitations,” says Dunlop. “Spend some time on our website reading our Ladybug steam cleaner reviews powered by PowerReviews. Only Ladybug vapor steam cleaners offer the revolutionary TANCS® technology.”

Located in Lake Forest, Illinois, 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com is moving fast to educate consumers and businesses that finally, there's a feasible, environmentally friendly alternative to chemicals. The company markets Reliable, Vapamore and Ladybug vapor steam cleaners worldwide. For more information, call 1-800-468-2767. 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com is a proud member of the Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families coalition, a nationwide effort to protect families from toxic chemicals. To stay safe and avoid toxic chemicals, keep abreast of the latest news with 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com's Twitter account, @1800GOVAPOR.

