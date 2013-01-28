Thamer Al-Tassan Launches New Photography Website

Saudi photographer Thamer Al-Tassan launched a newly designed website featuring his award-winning photography

Saudi photographer Thamer Al-Tassan launched a newly designed website featuring his award-winning photos. The new website is designed with new features such as:



Browsing photos by country or series

Social sharing of photos on twitter, facebook, Pinterest and Google+

Responsive design which dynamically adapts to viewing on all mobile devices

Features section on the homepage showcasing latest news and achievements

“The most important feature visitors will enjoy is the justified photo layout, which seamlessly displays more photos at larger sizes with respect to their aspect ratios” said Al-Tassan

Al-Tassan's love of architecture and reflections photography is evident in many of his photographs, which capture unique perspectives from cities all over the world such as New York, Paris, and Istanbul.

His photos have been featured in publications such as Digital Photographer, Amateur Photographer, and Digital Camera magazines. He received the 2008 and 2009 “Digital Photographer of the Year” award from Digital Photographer magazine. More recently, he won the 2012 Bronze medal in Prix de la Photographie Paris for his Sheikh Zayed Mosque series.

Al-Tassan is an influencer in the Saudi photography scene and has given lectures on photographing reflections. With his work and reputation he has built up a devoted following on sites such as twitter, facebook, Instagram and deviantART with more than 15,000 followers combined.

