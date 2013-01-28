DAFZA Ranked 1st Globally by fDi Magazine

Ranked 1st in the world in 2012's Global Free Zone Rankings released by Foreign Direct Investment (fDi) Magazine, (DAFZA) is recognized as a world leader in providing quality services and infrastructure to its tenants, attracting foreign investment to the region as well as strengthening its position as the fastest-growing business hub in the Middle East.

The winning of the best Free Zone honour recognizes Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA)'s hard work and continuous efforts towards creating a business hub that showcases innovation, competence and excellence at its best. All the processes and methodologies are outlined under a strategy that promotes state-of-the-art facilities, and encourages creativity and innovation in the implementation of all practices. The growth strategy also reinforces the need to revise and improve the tools necessary to maintain the existing standards of services available to the Freezone's customers and tenants, and creating tailored environment for foreign investors to expand their business in the Gulf and around the region.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airport Freezone Authority said: “I'm delighted to see DAFZA attaining such a prestigious international award and tracking well on Dubai's strategy to excel on the global economic arena.

“I would like to congratulate and thank DAFZA's existing tenants, stakeholders and employees for their cooperation and commendable efforts to achieve top global ranking.” “It is not by accident that we are ranked the best free zone in the world. We are passionate about our business, and ensure that we provide outstanding services and facilities to our customers every day. We remain steadfast in our commitment to add value to the UAE economy while setting international standards of excellence in providing quality environment to our customers to thrive in their business,” said Dr. Mohammad Al Zarooni , Director General of Dubai Airport Freezone.

DAFZA was ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa in 2011, and second in the world in a similar study conducted in 2010, affirming the strength of Dubai's economy and making it a world-class business destination, regionally as well as globally. The Dubai free zone has also won a number of accolades in recent years, such as the Richard Goodman Award, Dubai Human Development Award, Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, ISO 2000 certification in IT Service Management, the Pan-Arab e-Government Award in the government bodies and official institutions category and the Interactive Innovation Award in the United Arab Emirates.

The Financial Times magazine conducts this survey world-wide every two years. It is considered one of the most prestigious Free Zones rankings around the globe based on several criterions such as outstanding performance, growth and expansion plans and presence of high growth industries, with particular focus on financial and other incentives, tax exemptions, recent transport services and infrastructure development and economic potential.

