Affordable Supplement to the Affordable Healthcare Act Available

The St. Petersburg Florida based provider of a supplementary 24/7 alternative to the Affordable Healthcare Act announced that MD247 would begin offering wholesale pricing on its telemedicine program for large Southern California based businesses.

The St. Petersburg Florida based provider of a supplementary 24/7 alternative to the Affordable Healthcare Act announced that MD247 would begin offering wholesale pricing on its telemedicine program for large Southern California based businesses. MD247 provides all members 24/7 access to a national network of licensed medical professionals for consultation fees much lower than the fees charged by local Southern California Urgent Care Clinics.

All MD247 supplementary medical services provide members of the telemedicine program members with the opportunity to conveniently remain in the comfort of a Southern California home, while relaying symptoms to the waiting staff of licensed medical professionals. Access to medicine around the clock is a fiscally sound and a culturally popular medical alternative, and it is capable of either supplementing or possibly replacing traditional insurance that has been burdened by bureaucracy. The supplemental program offered by MD247 is particularly attractive to families who may have family members that do not qualify for traditional insurance, due to either advanced age or pre-existing medical conditions.

MD247 currently has the goal of bringing 24/7 access to medical professionals to Southern California businesses feeling the economic pinch of the Affordable Healthcare Act. The goal is to ensure that businesses located in and around Southern California are capable of maintaining a larger workforce, thereby lessening the negative economic impact of questionable political policies. Reviews of MD247's policies and procedures are encouraged by the MD247 teams responsible for both Marketing and Customer Care.

Largo Florida based MD247.COM (MD247; MD/247; MD 247; M.D.247; MD-247) provides an affordable telemedicine supplement to existing healthcare services. MD247.COM telemedicine program members have unlimited telephone access to a nationwide medical support team, all with just a single phone call to the MD247.COM telemedicine Talk to a Doctor/Talk to a Nurse Hotline. MD247.COM has a virtual platoon of registered nurses; board certified physicians and a support staff available to members for all non-emergency situations. More information about MD247.COM is available online at http://www.md247.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365913.htm