Apple-Atcan Self Storage expands into eastern Ontario with new Kingston facility

Apple-Atcan Self Storage is pleased to announce the opening of a brand new storage facility in Kingston, Ontario. The Canadian company, with locations throughout Ontario and the Maritimes, identified an increased need for secure and convenient self-storage options in the growing community, where post-secondary students represent a significant portion of the population and new housing development is bringing even more people to the storied city.

Up and running since November, 2012, the Kingston facility offers modern amenities such as state-of-the-art security and a convenient location, just south of Highway 401.

Customers can access their goods 24/7 through computerized admittance and can have a storage arrangement tailored to their specific needs – heated and unheated units are available in a variety of sizes, and even cars can be safely accommodated. More information about location, unit sizes and office hours is available at Kingston Storage Location.

All storage units are ground level, for easy loading and unloading, while the heated drive-up units make this facility unique in the area. With Kingston's rich military history and continued strong military presence, personnel relocating in and out of the city will have an attractive option for storage.

In addition to celebrating the opening of their newest location, Apple-Atcan Self Storage is ringing in the New Year with a special deal running until the end of the month. By renting before January 31st, customers can pay only $20.13 for the first four weeks on selected units. Further details are available online and in-store.

About Apple-Atcan Self Storage

Apple-Atcan Self Storage is a provider of secure, convenient and affordable self-storage solutions across Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. With an emphasis on service in each of its 15 locations, Apple-Atcan Self Storage strives to help customers find the best solution to their storage needs. The company has also invested in its online presence with features such as state-of-the-art 3D modeling—designed to give customers an accurate idea of the storage capabilities of each unit—and an intuitive reservation process. Visit http://www.applestorage.com to learn more.

For further information:

Michael Naoum, District Manager

Apple Self Storage

Phone: 647-403-4078

Email: mnaoum(at)applestorage(dot)com

