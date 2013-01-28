CINCH Jeans Calls Wash On Wheels to Get Display Trailers Cleaned At the 2013 National Western Stock Show

CINCH Jeans is a major sponsor of the 2013 National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado. And they needed the dirt from the winter highways on their large display trailers cleaned off to provide the best exposure for the show.

The National Western Stock Show comes to Denver every January. This year it runs from January 12-27, 2013. And CINCH Jeans is a major sponsor of this year's stock show. They also sponsor CINCH Jeans' World Team Rodeo in the professional rodeo side of the stock show.

So when CINCH Jeans wanted to place their company display trailer in a prominent location at the stock show, they called Wash On Wheels to make sure it was clean and shiny.

Wash On Wheels has done previous equipment washing over the last few years at the stock show and has earned a reputation for quality and dependability. They always show up on time and do the job right – whether it's cars, trailers, or heavy construction equipment – which can be a challenge in Colorado winters.

The temperatures in Denver for much of January 2013 have stayed below freezing, making any kind of outdoor washing almost impossible. But there are options when the job has to be done. Experienced pressure washing companies like Wash On Wheels can use combinations of soap and hot water, brushes and chamois, and water recovery to get equipment like these trailers clean without creating an icy mess.

“Pressure washing in the winter creates extra challenges,” said Joel Shorey, President of Wash On Wheels. “But when our clients need something cleaned, we figure out a way to make it happen.”

With 27 years experience in Denver, Wash On Wheels knows how to deal with Colorado's winter conditions. They specialize in EPA water recovery and include it with their pressure washing service at no extra charge.

