CloudLinux to Showcase Shared Hosting OS at Parallels Summit 2013

Parallels Summit 2013 attendees can meet the developers behind CloudLinux, a leading shared hosting operating system.

Leading shared hosting operating system (OS) developer CloudLinux (http://www.cloudlinux.com) announced today that the team will be exhibiting at Parallels Summit 2013. Hosted by Parallels, a company specializing in virtualization software, the annual event brings together the brightest minds from the IT and web hosting industries. This year, attendees can learn about the benefits of CloudLinux and network with the CloudLinux development team.

“We are excited to be attending Parallels Summit this year,” says Igor Seletskiy, Founder and CEO at CloudLinux. “We have a close relationship with Parallels, whose impressive distribution methods make our operating system more accessible to web hosting companies. With our booth at this year's event, we will have the opportunity to speak in person with the web hosting community and educate them on how CloudLinux can help their business to increase revenue per server and maintain reliability.”

Designed with the requirements of shared web hosting providers in mind, CloudLinux is a Linux-based operating system that maximizes the performance of shared hosting plans. Typically, an OS assigns hardware resources to shared accounts on an as-needed basis, making it difficult for hosting providers to predict how servers will perform. With CloudLinux, accounts are isolated in secure Lightweight Virtual Environments (LVEs), each with its own allocated resource limits. Shared hosting users can no longer exceed agreed resource allocations, creating a more consistent and reliable platform for all users. In addition, this enables hosting companies to confidently fill their servers with accounts without the risk of demand exceeding the available hardware power. At Parallels Summit 2013, Seletskiy and his team will be on-hand to answer questions about CloudLinux and give potential customers and overview of its features.

“Speaking with our team at Parallels Summit will be an opportunity for potential customers to explore CloudLinux in more depth,” says Seletskiy. “Although resource allocations and the LVE platform are the core of the CloudLinux offering, we provide related features, including MySQL Governor, the ability to select a PHP version for each user, and the security benefits of Cage FS. We hope to discuss these features with as many visitors as possible during our time at Parallels Summit.”

CloudLinux has been a Parallels partner since 2011, when the OS first became available through Parallels Plesk Panel and Parallels Business Automation. The partnership has allowed customers to purchase monthly and yearly licenses for CloudLinux OS, directly from Parallels. The OS is then visible from within Plesk, making it easier for hosting providers to track resource usage and user behavior. Since the partnership began, both Parallels and CloudLinux have seen a significant increase in the adoption of CloudLinux, as more web hosting providers discover how the OS can maximize performance, help to maintain agreed service levels, and increase revenue from each hardware server. At Parallels Summit 2013, customers can learn more about how CloudLinux works in combination with Parallels products.

“We will be speaking to our visitors about the benefits of CloudLinux and offering advice on how a switch to our OS can improve business by increasing revenue and quality of service,” says Seletskiy. “As a Parallels event, we would like to invite Plesk and Parallels Business Automation users in particular to visit us at booth 118 and learn how CloudLinux integrates with their existing software solutions.”

Through its own distribution channels and partnerships with key players in the web hosting industry, CloudLinux has cemented its position as a leading choice of OS for web hosting companies worldwide. At Parallels Summit 2013, new and existing customers can meet the team behind CloudLinux and learn about this rapidly growing OS, specially designed for shared hosting environments.

CloudLinux will be at Booth 118 for Parallels Summit 2013, which takes place February 4-6, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Passes are still available at http://www.parallels.com/summit/2013.

To learn more about CloudLinux, current and prospective customers are encouraged to visit http://www.cloudlinux.com.

