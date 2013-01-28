Staff One Announces Workers' Comp Renewal with A-Rated Carrier

ESAC-accredited HR Outsourcing provider Staff One recently renewed a 15-year relationship with Liberty Mutual, the nation's leading workers' compensation insurance provider.

Since 1998, Staff One has partnered with Liberty Mutual Insurance, the nation's leading provider of workers' compensation insurance, to provide coverage for its HR clients. The recent renewal of Staff One's workers' compensation policy with Liberty Mutual underscores a 15-year partnership between the two companies.

For more than 24 years, Staff One has served clients across the U.S. by managing human resources, payroll, workers' compensation, and employee benefits services, a relationship that allows Staff One clients to focus on their core competencies and grow their businesses.

Liberty Mutual is the third-largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. based on 2011 direct premium written, and carries an “A” (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best Company. Providing workers' compensation insurance policies since 1912, Liberty Mutual recognizes the fundamental importance of keeping workers safe.

"Our long-standing relationship with Liberty Mutual is an integral part of our workers' compensation program,” said Staff One Risk Management Director Barbara Williams. “We are able to offer our clients outstanding experience, resources, and data to provide the best risk management and claims services available.”

“Through our excellent internal claims management and working closely with our carrier, Liberty Mutual, we have achieved a superior 0.74 experience modifier,” said Staff One CEO Mark Sinatra. “We are able to close workers' comp claims quickly, facilitate injured employees' safe return to work, and ultimately save our clients money and increase their productivity.”

Workers' compensation risk management is an essential component of the total HR solution Staff One provides for its clients. Staff One has continuously maintained the prestigious Workers' Compensation Risk Management Best Practices certification from the Certification Institute (CI) since 2004. The rigorous certification process provides independent professional verification that Staff One's risk management program consistently meets proven risk management best practices to reduce work-related accidents, health exposures and control workers' compensation insurance losses.

“I've been part of Staff One's Risk Management team for 22 years, and the service we provide is second to none,” said Senior Claims Specialist Ronnie Glaze. “Our team genuinely cares about our clients and the employees we serve. When an injury does occur, we respond immediately to make sure that the employee receives the proper care, the claim is handled quickly, and the worksite is safe.”

About Staff One

Founded in 1988, Staff One is a leader in the Human Resources Outsourcing industry with an ESAC accredited and bonded PEO service offering. The company is a preferred provider of outsourced human resources management services that include benefits and payroll administration, health and workers' compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, employee performance management and employee training and development services to small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit http://www.staffone.com/impact.

About Liberty Mutual

“Helping people live safer, more secure lives” since 1912, Boston-based Liberty Mutual Insurance is a diversified global insurer and the third-largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. based on 2011 direct premium written according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The company also ranks 84th on the Fortune 100 list of largest U.S. corporations based on 2011 revenue. The company has received financial strength ratings of "Excellent" (A) from the A.M. Best Company, "Good" (A2) from Moody's Investors Service and “Strong” (A-) from Standard & Poor's. Liberty Mutual Insurance employs over 50,000 people in more than 900 offices throughout the world. For more information, visit http://www.LibertyMutualInsurance.com.

