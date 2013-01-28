"How to Free Your Loved One from Depression" eBook Announces New Updates

A month after its successful launch on the Amazon Kindle bookstore, Felix Freeman's guide on how to support a loved one through depression has recently introduced a few updates set to provide more help than ever. With these improvements, Freeman hopes to provide more practical tips to supporting friends and family.

A few weeks since its launch, Felix Freeman's book on “How to Free Your Loved One from Depression” has seen more than 500 downloads at the Amazon Kindle bookstore. With the new improvements, Freeman hopes to reach out to even more readers who will find useful tips on how they can support a friend or family member who is going through depression.

“When someone is depressed, friends and family may want to take a step back because all they can see is a sad person, who only wants to stay under the covers and cry. But that's also when their loved ones need their support and love the most.” says Freeman, who hopes that his book can help readers to understand that this is temporary and continue to stand by their loved ones.

In a chapter of his book, Freeman talks about doing little deeds or saying encouraging words to remind depressed loved ones that they are not struggling alone. Thus, in the new update he has included 52 quotes that readers can print out and give it to loved ones every week.

“Cut them out. Sneak these notes into their wallets, a book, at their keyboards, on the refrigerator door, on the bathroom mirror… where ever their loved ones can see and be reminded that someone loves them and to smile.” Freeman also encourages readers to come up with their own positive words to proclaim.

The psychology expert has also built on existing content and expanded on some ideas mentioned in the book, such as giving examples of anti-depressant medications and their side effects. He hopes that readers will thus be better mentally prepared to manage their loved ones' behaviors.

When asked what Freeman thought was the key inspiration to these new updates, he believes that the book reviews on Amazon were very crucial to get him thinking of new ideas.

“I thank all my readers for dropping me an e-mail or leaving a book review. This has helped me improve on my book's content to help even more people.” Freeman hopes that more readers will leave a review after completing the book to encourage him to do more.

Freeman's eBook will be available to download for free from 1 February to 2 February 2013.

Freeman's eBook will be available to download for free from 1 February to 2 February 2013.

