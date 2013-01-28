With Recent Photography Trends, Wedding.com Advises Couples to Prep Wedding Photographers ahead of Time

Photographers may not know what types of photos are most important to a couple.

Even the most experienced wedding photographers need help delivering the types of photos their clients envision, and Wedding.com suggests the perfect people to offer that help are the bride and groom themselves.

Professional wedding photographers are often hired when a couple feels the photographer's portfolio is in sync with the kinds of pictures they want. Even so, it is unwise to assume the photographer intuitively knows which pictures are most important to the marrying couple. Upon hiring someone to capture all the special moments of the big day, Wedding.com advises that the bride and groom should sit down with the photographer to go over all the details they deem important to have. The ceremonial kiss is a must-have for most while others may be adamant about having photos of bridal shoes and jewelry. The Huffington Post recently reported new trends in wedding photography including one groom in who convinced his photographer to take a photo of him and his groomsmen in a posed fist fight (http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/01/23/wedding-photo_n_2535927.html?utm_hp_ref=weddings&ir=Weddings). Even more delicate topics include, for example, family photos with people who do not get along, perhaps divorced parents of the bride or groom.

“Couples should prepare a list of different types of pictures they would like captured as well as inform the photographer of anyone who should not be in photos together,” said Brett Reynolds, CEO of Wedding.com. “The last thing a newly married couple needs is to be disappointed with their wedding pictures, and prepping the photographers well before the event will safeguard against that.”

