Richard Grehalva, Author, Speaker and Recognized Consultative Sales Expert, to Speak on Panel at the Author Expert Marketing Machine Live Event in San Diego. Calif.

Richard Grehalva to speak on "How to Turn Knowledge into Information Products"

Richard Grehalva author of Unleashing the Power of Consultative Selling will participate in two panels at the Author Expert Marketing Machine Live Event at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar, California February 8-10.

Grehalva will present “How to Turn your Knowledge and Know-How Into Products” on Saturday February 9th. He will also participate in the panel on the “AEMM Mindset-How to Take It ALL to Another Level” on February 10th. Both panels will be moderated by Mike Koiengs. Additionally, Richard Grehalva will be interviewed by Mike Koiengs on Monday, February 11th.

Mike Koenigs is an entrepreneur, filmmaker, speaker, author and the CEO and Founder of Traffic Geyser and Instant Customer. Over the past number of years, Mike Koenigs has helped numerous New York best selling creators, including Tony Robbins, Mark Tracy, Tim Ferriss, Kevin Rose as well as Harvey Mckay, to promote their guides and to become renowned. The marketing course of action was automated, consequently Mike was able to support all these important experts in the same period, without compromising the achievements his business.

Now Mike Koenigs is sharing the secret of how he made it happen with Author Expert Marketing Machines.

To view the lineup, agenda and to register for the event visit: http://www.AuthorExpertMarketingMachines.com/Tickets

About RGI Inc,

Richard Grehalva is a recognized industry expert in persuasion and influence in creating a consultative mindset in sales, leadership and life. A author, trainer and motivational speaker he has positively impacted thousands of people and organizations worldwide. He also successfully developed a registered and trademarked sales methodology.

He took an exceptional successful background in senior executive leadership domestically and globally (over 20 countries) in operations, sales, marketing, business development, project management and change management before founding his company.

He is a Master Practitioner NLP, Certified Trainer Accelerated Behavior Change, trained in the Language and Behavior Profile, and a Compression Planning facilitator. He also bring in the teaching of his father Greywolf an elder and teacher to his programs. To maintain his competitive juices he is a race car driver. He uses in car video to illustrate his points in his motivational speaking programs. He is a member of the Experts Industry Association.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365404.htm