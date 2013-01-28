Norkem Announce They Will Become the New Shirt Sponsor of Knutsford Hockey Club

Knutsford based chemical distributor Norkem have sponsored a new away strip for local sports organisation Knutsford Hockey Club.

Norkem has been based in Knutsford for over 40 years and this move will see the company support a local club in its work to improve the lives and the environment for people in the area.

Norkem Limited's Managing Director Graham Lewis commented: “It's fantastic for us to support a local club as a kit sponsor. Supporting local good causes is something we take very seriously.

The London Olympics has clearly shown us all how powerful sport can be. We're delighted to be involved with Knutsford Hockey Club which fulfils an important role in providing the opportunity for local residents to get involved in the sport. No matter how far and wide the Norkem brand spreads around the world, Knutsford will always feel like home and we hope to make a real difference in supporting the clubs work.”

Graham Heath of KHC also added “Norkem have been a great supporter of the club over recent years and their sponsorship is very much appreciated in what is a difficult time financially for us and many other local organisations. Their sponsorship of the away kit in addition to the home shirts confirms their status as Official Kit Sponsor of the club and we look forward to continuing the relationship in future seasons.”

About Norkem

Norkem are a major global stockist, distributor and producer of high quality speciality and general chemicals, used in almost every industry.

Privately owned, Norkem Holdings plc was established in 1970. With a headquarters situated in the United Kingdom and sister Companies located in The United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain, Australia, China, Chile and USA. We also have production facilities in the UK, Belgium, Spain and Australia.

For more information visit http://www.norkem.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365332.htm