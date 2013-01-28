Corner Baker Cafe Sweetens their Online Benefits Enrollment Offering by Choosing EBS' WORKTERRA Software.

Corner Bakery Cafe selects EBS as its new benefits administration software.

Corner Bakery Cafe has partnered with EBS WORKTERRA Software to manage its employee benefits administration for its corporate employees. EBS and WORKTERRA provides the Corner Bakery Cafe's employees the flexibility, ease of use and great customer service that the organization will require as it continues to grow corporate locations in 8 states.

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast casual restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to guests in 14 states and Washington, D.C. Established in 1991, Corner Bakery Cafe restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with more than 140 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. Founded on a philosophy of creating a place for people to relax and gather with family and friends, Corner Bakery Cafe offers a casual atmosphere featuring innovative, seasonal menu options ranging from hot breakfasts and signature panini to handcrafted salads, sandwiches and mouthwatering sweets. Offering dine-in, to-go and catering service for any occasion, Corner Bakery Cafe delivers a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Information on Corner Baker Cafe is available at http://www.cornerbakerycafe.com, on Facebook, or and on Twitter @CornerBakery.

About EBS – WORKTERRA: Founded in 1987, Employee Benefit Specialists, Inc. (EBS) provides state-of the-art online enrollment and benefit administration services. In 2005 it used its considerableexperience in benefits administration to create its proprietary WORKTERRA™ online eligibility system. WORKTERRA is a HIPAA compliant, SAS70 certified, cloud based platform that utilizes the latest technology to bring together online benefits enrollment, decision support, robust reporting and more, into one application. Our proprietary, flexible approach supports automated integration to carriers and payroll systems which creates a single key, paperless environment for our clients.

For more information about EBS and WORKTERRA, please visit us at http://www.workterra.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365286.htm