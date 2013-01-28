TakeTours Releases Sightseeing Tours and Vacation Packages for the Quebec Winter Carnival

New tours packages from TakeTours bring travelers to the largest Winter celebration in the world

TakeTours is proud to announce their new assortment of tours to Canada featuring the Quebec Winter Carnival. In its 57th consecutive year, the Quebec Winter Carnival celebrates the largest winter festival in the world. Tourists from all over come to visit Quebec to experience the entertainment and activities found only during this amazing celebration. This year, the Quebec Winter Carnival will be running from February 1st to February 17th.

Headlined by the dazzling Bonhomme Carnaval, the Quebec Winter Carnival hosts the most incredible day-time as well as night-time parades, where the dancing never stops! Set amidst the cold Canadian winter, the people of Quebec show how ice and snow can be made beautiful, fun, and exciting. The famous Ice Hotel is one of the most popular attractions, as it is built completely out of 500,000 tons of ice! Most adventurous travelers come to overnight at this hotel, sleeping in beds made of ice, and drinking from ice glasses. Others chose to stay warmer at night and take the optional day tour inside this magnificent structure.

The Quebec Winter Carnival is an event filled with family fun. Snow sledding, ice sculpting, ice hockey, and a myriad of other Canadian pastimes offer something for everyone. As the day winds down, distinctively delicious Ice Wine becomes the seasonal beverage of choice. Capturing all the best parts of The Quebec Winter Carnival can be challenging for first time visitors. TakeTours.com makes the booking experience simple by offering all-inclusive packages that ensure visitors will see the top attractions. TakeTours.com has released tours to the Quebec Winter Carnival departing from Montreal, New York, New Jersey and Boston. Tour packages start at just $40 from Montreal and $154 from the US. Combined with a special Buy 2 get 3rd ticket savings, TakeTours customers will feel warm inside at the best winter festival in the world.

