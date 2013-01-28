Mercedes-Benz Hertfordshire Announce New Car Models For 2013 | A-Class | CLA-Class | E-Class

It might be unlucky for some but ‘13' could prove to be very fortunate for customers of Mercedes-Benz Hertfordshire as the automotive retail group prepares to welcome a host of exciting new arrivals in 2013.
Stevenage, London, UK (PRWEB UK) 28 January 2013
Starting the new model offensive at the group's official Retailers in Bishop's Stortford, Hertford and Stevenage is the new A-Class. Available for test drives now and appealing to an unprecedented cross section of drivers, the new A-Class is one of the most talked about new cars and is destined to be the star of its segment.
With a sleek, coupé-like stance and class-leading aerodynamics, the dynamic new A-Class is the first Mercedes-Benz to achieve CO2 emissions of less than 100g/km – the A 180 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY returning 98g/km and an impressive 74.3mpg (combined). Cutting-edge features of the new A-Class include the extensive integration of the Apple iPhone®, ECO start/stop technology, an aircraft-inspired interior and the ability to park itself with the Active Park Assist with Parktronic option.
The new E-Class will arrive a few months later at Mercedes-Benz Hertfordshire Retailers. Visually sporty and awash with pioneering assistance systems and advanced engines, the new E-Class is the result of one of the most extensive enhancement programmes the phenomenally successful model has ever undergone.
Notable additions to the new E-Class that will enable it to maintain its leading position in the fiercely competitive luxury segment include a choice of four different suspensions, new four-cylinder petrol engines and a total of 11 new or optimised driver assistance systems from the forthcoming new S-Class. The quartet of diesel engines available are also the most frugal ever offered in the E-Class range.
June will see Mercedes-Benz Hertfordshire officially launch the CLA-Class – a sleek, four-door model that offers something totally new in the mid-size car sector. With its frameless doors, avant-garde coupé design and world-leading aerodynamics, the CLA is certain to strike a chord with Mercedes-Benz Hertfordshire customers.
Beneath its athletic yet elegant body, which contributes to a Cd value of as little as 0.23, the CLA boasts the latest Mercedes-Benz technology. Features include myriad driving assistance systems, a choice of two sporty chassis and suspension set-ups, multimedia infotainment system with available iPhone® integration, and a range of powerful yet efficient petrol and diesel engines. Notably, the CLA boasts COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST with adaptive Brake Assist as standard – a radar-based braking system which is able to warn the driver of an obstacle from a speed of 4mph and initiate precision braking when the driver steps on the brake pedal.
For further information on this year's new model launches, release dates, pricing, and pre-ordering details, customers are invited to contact Mercedes-Benz Hertfordshire Retailers in Bishop's Stortford, Hertford and Stevenage.
--END—
Author: David Newman
About Mercedes-Benz Hertfordshire - L & L Automotive
L&L Automotive is the driving force behind a dynamic retail network aimed at enhancing sales and after sales services for the region's existing and prospective Mercedes-Benz, AMG and smart customers.
Encompassing retail outlets in Bishop's Stortford, Hertford and Stevenage, the group is operated by L&L Automotive – a company boasting a lengthy and successful history.
L&L's Mercedes-Benz businesses moved into Hertfordshire in July 2002, when it was selected as one of Daimler UK's key business partners in establishing a revitalised national retail structure.
L&L Automotive is a company registered in England and Wales with company number 4415393
VAT No. 794 6047 92
Mercedes-Benz of Stevenage : +44(0)1438 737800
Mercedes-Benz of Bishops Stortford : +44(0)1279 719333
Mercedes-Benz of Hertford : +44(0)1992 514444
For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebmercedes-bez/model-launch-2013/prweb10365159.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.