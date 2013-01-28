Matol UK Re-launched Facebook Page

Matol UK, supplier of Matol Km - a blend of 13 herbs and 5 minerals re-launches Facebook page.

Today. it is a known fact that customers and potential customers are on Facebook. Matol UK - supplier of the unique Matol Km, a herbal blend of 13 herbs and 5 minerals, recognises this fact. As a result the company is constantly updating and is delighted to announce a new page on Facebook.

There are more than three million users around the world that spend at least a few minutes every day on the social media site. That kind of exposure doesn't come easy, or free, unless a business such as Matol UK has its own page.

So what is Matol Km - and why do people use it? It has been said the body needs essential herbs and minerals. These are critical for digestive and overall health. Generally they have been removed from modern conventional diets. However, the unique Matol Km formula provides these natural phytonutrients in abundance. Km is also said to be a great source of recommended daily minerals, in particular potassium and iodine.

Km was developoed in 1922 to naturally maximise performance, welbeing and energy levels; with no toxic side effects. With over 40 million bottles sold worldwide since mass-production in 1984, some nutritional experts who have looked at Matol Km, such as Dr. T Kliner, U.S. National Board of Certified Internal Medicine, have said:

‘Although some other supplements may have similar ingredients as Matol, there's something unique about Matol Km. It takes one difference in the chemical bond. If you have penicillin, you change just one bond you have amoxicillin. And that's the way it is with Matol Km. You just can't take these herbs and throw them in a vat and come out with the results that we get from this product.'

‘In the 10 years I've been involved with Matol, I have personally listened to over 3,000 individuals who have used Matol Km tell me personally how their health has changed.' Dr. K. Clark, PhD, Director of Sports Nutrition, Penn Sate University.

For further information contact sales(at)matoluk(dot)com, or call +44 2920 733324.

Matol UK, Sanctuary Health & Nutrition Ltd, 34 Felbrigg Crescent, Cardiff, CF23 8SE.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365106.htm