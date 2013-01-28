Cheap Rush Tickets: BuyCheapTicketsToEvents.com Has Reduced Pricing on its Entire Inventory of 2013 Rush Tickets For Today's Public Sale

BuyCheapTicketsToEvents.com has lowered pricing on its inventory of Rush tickets for all 2013 concerts for fans during today's public sale. The iconic Canadian rock group is touring the United States and Europe this year with the Clockwork Angels Tour.

Cheap Rush tickets are now available for purchase at BuyCheapTicketsToEvents.com. The popular ticket company has reduced pricing on its entire inventory of Rush tour tickets just in time for today's public sale. Fans in both North America and Europe will have the chance to see Rush perform this year.

Rush will be bringing their Clockwork Angels Tour to audiences around the globe to promote their newest studio album of the same name. On June 12, 2012, the album was released in both the United States and Canada. Rush started the Clockwork Angels Tour in September 2012, and additional concert dates have recently been added for 2013.

Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and Neil Peart are the members of Rush. When fans buy cheap Rush tickets, they have the opportunity to see these music legends perform live. Rush will be touring in the United States from April 23 through May 11, 2013. The band will play in Orlando, Florida, Austin, Texas, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Atlantic City, New Jersey and other cities.

Next, they will visit Europe from May 22 to June 10. European shows are scheduled in England, Scotland, Holland, Germany, Sweden and Finland. However, the Clockwork Angels Tour will not end in June. The band has announced that more concert dates will be added for this summer.

Since the group was formed in 1968, Rush has released 3 multi-platinum, 14 platinum and 24 gold records. This includes 25 millions albums in the United States. Experts estimate that Rush has sold over 40 million albums around the world. In 1994, Rush was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The group has also earned multiple Juno Awards and other honors, especially in their native Canada.

