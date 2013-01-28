Rush Tickets for Sale: Savvy Fans Find Discount Rush Tickets for 2013 Concerts at QueenBeeTickets.com Today

QueenBeeTickets.com to offer a great selection of Rush tickets for sale during the public on sale happening on Monday, January 28, 2013. Rush concert tickets will be made available for the band's 2013 tour in both North America and Europe.

Fans who are searching for Rush tickets for sale for the group's 2013 tour can find the tickets that they want at prices that they can afford by shopping at QueenBeeTickets.com today, a discount ticket merchant based in Wisconsin.

Rush released their 19th studio album, "Clockwork Angels," on June 12, 2012. The album found immediate success. It debuted at #1 in Canada and #2 in the United States. After the album was released, the band announced that they would be embarking on a tour to promote Clockwork Angels.

The Clockwork Angels tour is scheduled to kick off April 23, 2013, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. After more North American performances in Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Connecticut, the last show in North America will take place at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

After Rush finishes their shows in the United States, the Clockwork Angels Tour will continue in Europe. European tour dates are scheduled throughout the first two weeks of June, and additional concert dates will still be added for the summer of 2013.

Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and Neil Peart are the current members of Rush. When the group was originally formed in Canada in 1968, drummer John Rutsey joined Lifeson and Lee. Rush has experimented with a wide variety of musical styles over the decades. When fans listen to Rush's music, they can hear a blend of blues, rock and heavy metal. The band's lyrics often follow themes that are present in science fiction and philosophy.

Rush has been delighting audiences around the globe for decades, so Rush concert tickets are always hot sellers. Fans who are searching for discount Rush tickets will appreciate the wide ticket selection and low ticket prices at QueenBeeTickets.com. Tickets are currently available for the band's shows in North America and Europe. Additional tickets will be added as more Rush concert dates are confirmed for this summer.

QueenBeeTickets.com is a great source for bargain event tickets. The site works with the largest ticket exchange on the Internet to bring customers everything from professional sports tickets to concert tickets. Fans love that QueenBeeTickets.com is able to offer some of the lowest ticket prices on the web. Other popular sellers in the secondary ticket market this week include Eric Clapton concert tickets, Coachella music festival tickets, and Super Bowl XLVII tickets.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebConcert-Tickets-Online/Rush-Tickets-For-Sale/prweb10364618.htm