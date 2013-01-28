ZAP Announces New Headquarters and Key Leadership Appointment

ZAP Technology, the leading provider of business intelligence for Microsoft Dynamics announces new global headquarters and key leadership appointment.

ZAP Technology, the leading provider of business intelligence for Microsoft Dynamics, today announced two key organization changes in North America. Following on from the re-location of Garth Laird in 2011 to manage the North American operations and create a ‘foothold' for ZAP's global growth, Matthew Lingard, CEO of ZAP has relocated from Brisbane, Australia to ZAP's new corporate headquarters in San Francisco. Also announced was the addition of David Bansemer as Senior Account Manager, North America.

Zap has seen record growth in North America over the course of the last 16 months. The relocation of Lingard will allow the business to maintain the high growth being experienced in the Microsoft Dynamics market while looking at emerging opportunities in Business Analytics and unlocking further value for our customers in the often misunderstood areas like ‘Big Data'. “Being able to work in North America alongside the excitement that the team here are experiencing due to ZAP's rapid growth allows me to have laser focus on our new offerings” stated Lingard of the relocation. “Across the world ZAP business is growing; and the exponential growth seen in North America in customers and partnerships in the Microsoft eco-system allows us to continue to re-invest heavily into our technology ensuring ZAP continues to deliver the best solutions for years to come.”

David Banesmer joins ZAP after a long career in the business intelligence industry with Oracle and most recently for a short time with IQ for Business, to deliver unparalleled customer support and relationship management. “Working in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem for the past nine months it became clear that ZAP was leading the industry in technology, customers, partners, processes and people. I'm very excited to be a part of the business as ZAP continues to deliver customer successes and ecosystem penetration”.

Also announced in the last 10 days were partnerships with Hitachi and Columbus, two of the largest Microsoft Dynamics Consultancies globally. “We are now incredibly focused on working with Microsoft and their partners to deliver industry focused, end to end ERP and CRM solutions. These solutions give our customers competitive advantage in the market place,” stated Laird. “ZAP will be announcing other partnerships leading up to Microsoft's major Convergence event in March and will be announcing a major partnership at the event”.

About ZAP

ZAP creates business intelligence (BI) solutions that help improve corporate performance. Our software is based on the Microsoft SQL Server® platform and is used globally by mid-market and enterprise organizations across most major industries. Zap also offers an extensive range of out-of-the-box analytics for Microsoft Dynamics AX, NAV and CRM. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, ZAP has offices worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.zaptechnology.com



