Panama City Beach Spring Break 2013 'Official' T-Shirt Design Revealed

Collegiate Marketing Group, Gildan Activewear and Panama City Beach's Tourist Development Council (TDC) have partnered together to produce and distribute the first annual ‘Official' Spring Break souvenir T-shirt.

Gildan Activewear is providing 30,000 high quality shirts which will have a unique Spring Break themed design on the back, along with eight other additional sponsors' logos. The TDC's logo will be placed on the front of the shirt.

The souvenir shirts will be given away free during the month of March to students as a thank you for continuing to make Panama City Beach the “Spring Break Capital of the World”. The shirts will be available at multiple locations, including hotel lobbies, clubs, events, and on the beach.

“Spring Break and free T-shirts have been synonymous with each other for decades,” said Carm Giardina, a representative of Collegiate Marketing Group – the agency not only tasked with co-producing the project, but also managing the promotion of it. “It's the one souvenir spring breakers expect to come home with – a badge of honor proving they attended the number one student party of the year.”

The eight other shirt co-sponsors have contributed generously in making this one-of-a-kind T-shirt possible for students to take home and appreciate. “This is their way of giving back to spring breakers and thanking them for their business,” confirmed Giardina.

The full list of sponsors (and their websites) for the official T-shirt of Spring Break 2013 in Panama City Beach is as follows:

Premier Sponsors:

Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council http://www.visitpanamacitybeach.com

Gildan Activewear http://www.gildan.com

Contributing Sponsors:

Sandpiper Beacon Beach Resort

Sandpiper Beacon Tiki Bar

Seahaven Resorts

pcbeachspringbreak.com

Holiday Inn Resort

Days Inn Hotel

Paradise Palms Resort

Casa Loma Hotel

StudentUniverse.com

Panamaniac Club Card

About Collegiate Marketing Group

Collegiate Marketing Group provides North America-wide services to corporate brands specifically targeting the college market through a variety of experiential services, including strategic social media networking, on-site campus promotions, nation-wide events programming, and Spring Break destination events and promotions. For more specific information, please visit their website at http://www.collegiatemarketinggroup.com and join their conversation on Twitter and Facebook.

About Panama City Beach, Florida

Panama City Beach is situated on 27 miles of sugar-white sand beaches bordering clear, emerald-green waters where the Gulf of Mexico and St. Andrews Bay converge. With more than 300 days of sunshine annually and attractions such as St. Andrews State Park and Pier Park, the region has long been favored by travelers seeking an affordable beach vacation with year-round offerings for families, couples, groups and adventure-seekers.

For more information, call 1-800-PCBEACH (850-233-6503) or visit the official Web site of the Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, http://www.visitpanamacitybeach.com.

