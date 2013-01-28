ZCorum Running Contest to Find Most Loved ISP

The winning entry and ISP to be announced on Valentine's Day

If you're a broadband user and you love your ISP, ZCorum is asking that you show that love in their I Love My ISP contest. Entrants will have a chance at a $50 gift card, and ZCorum will also reward the ISP that receives the most number of positive comments with a spotlight on the ZCorum website, a custom plaque and a press release announcing the winner. ZCorum provides managed broadband services, diagnostics and technical support for cable companies, telephone companies and independent Internet service providers.

To enter the contest, Internet subscribers simply comment on the contest page noting who their ISP is and why they love them. A random comment will be selected, and that person will win the gift card. ZCorum will select the winning ISP based on the number of positive comments that are received for each provider. “With Valentine's Day approaching, we thought this would be a fun and easy way for folks to show their appreciation for their Internet Service Provider,” said Rick Yuzzi, Vice President of Marketing at ZCorum. Yuzzi said the contest will run through February 12th, and the winners will be announced Valentine's Day, February 14th, on ZCorum's Business of Broadband blog.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebi-love-my-isp-contest/ZCorum-01-28-2013/prweb10364392.htm