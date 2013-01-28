Stars Shine on the Golden Globe Red Carpet and Start New Trends Say Experts at FIDM

From keyhole necklines to bold colors, celebrities debuted stunning fashions at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 70th annual awards show, which is considered the kickoff to awards season in Hollywood.

Several trends emerged on the red carpet at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Keyhole necklines were popular with Kate Hudson, who stunned in Alexander McQueen, and Eva Longoria, in a lace and chiffon Pucci number. Stars such as Jessica Alba, Kelly Osbourne, Taylor Swift, and Amy Adams opted for mermaid-inspired trumpet gowns, while Allison Williams and Katharine McPhee opted for plunging necklines.

Corals and reds were the major color of the evening, with Best Actress Comedy winner Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Alba, Zooey Deschanel, Marion Cotillard, and Claire Danes donning the bold hues. Nicole Richie, Heidi Klum, Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez, and Best Actress Drama winner Jessica Chastain wore old Hollywood hair, reminiscent of Veronica Lake.

Black was also a huge trend, but it was far from basic this year. Nicole Kidman wore a corseted floor-length number with gold embellishments, Kristen Wiig opted for a dress with revealing cut-outs, and Stacy Keibler made a sartorial statement with an Armani Prive gown that was flown in from Paris the day before.

Actress Julianne Hough arrived on the red carpet wearing a show stopping Pre-Fall 2013 Monique Lhuillier gown. The dress has a full white tulle skirt and plenty of sparkling gold embellishments. A perennial awards show favorite, Lhuillier majored in fashion design at FIDM/Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

