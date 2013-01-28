NBC's 'Fashion Star' Season 2 Contestants to Include FIDM Fashion School Grad Priscilla Barroso

Designer and Texas native Priscilla Barroso, who studied fashion design at FIDM/Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, is one of 13 contestants on the second season of Fashion Star, the NBC reality competition show. The show, which features celebrity mentors Nicole Richie, Jessica Simpson, and John Varvatos, has a multi-million dollar prize of launching collections at Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Express.

Celebrity mentors Jessica Simpson, Nicole Richie, and John Varvatos will return to the hit show, which has a multi-million dollar prize of launching a clothing line at Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Express. This season, fashion expert Louise Roe will take over hosting duties from Elle Macpherson. Each week, the buyers' decisions to purchase designs can make or break the fashion careers of the show's contestants. Winning designs are immediately sold online and in stores after the show.

“It is a lighthearted escape where comfort and eclecticism depart toward the nearest cosmic destination,” Priscilla says of Crowned Bird, which is carried at stores such as Etcetera, Etc. in Austin, Revolver in San Francisco, and Old Hollywood in Brooklyn. “We want to remain in the front of the closet. Trans-seasonal apparel that you can indulge in for years to come.”

She uses intermingling textures, original prints, and timeless silhouettes – all made in the USA. Priscilla's Spring 2013 collection features oversize polka dots, watercolor prints, faded stripes, mother of pearl buttons, plaids, and contrast bows.

