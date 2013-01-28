EMR Staffing Partners Preparing for 25% Increase in Contract Staffing Business

The demand for Health IT professionals to implement Electronic Health Records (EHR) for health providers is helping create the spike in contract placements, according to Adam Greenberg, EMR Staffing Partners' Managing Director. The Tampa Bay-area recruiting firm places its contractors through the contract staffing back-office services of Top Echelon® Contracting.

As Medicare providers stare down a 2015 deadline to implement Electronic Health Records in their organizations, recruiting firm EMR Staffing Partners is expecting a spike in demand for Health IT contractors this year, according to the recruiting firm's Managing Director, Adam Greenberg.

The 2009 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act requires Medicare-eligible professionals to convert paper patient records to Electronic Health Records (EHRs) by 2015. It also provided financial incentives for “early adopters” of EHRs. These provisions have resulted in an increased demand for Health IT professionals who can implement and maintain EMR Systems.

EMR Staffing Partners, based in the Tampa Bay area, has been responding to this need by placing Health IT professionals who can implement enterprise-wide hospital systems such as Cerner, Eclipsys, Epic, GE Healthcare, McKesson, and Meditech. Their clients are top-caliber hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the United States.

As the 2015 deadline gets closer, Greenberg has noticed a shift away from direct hire placements in this area toward contractors. Typically, direct hire placements have accounted for 75% of EMR Staffing Partners' business and contract staffing the other 25%. In 2013, he expects it to be a 50/50 split.

“The staffing business within IT is one of the businesses that most perfectly follows the law of supply and demand,” Greenberg said. “In our business, when it gets very difficult to find people, the price goes up. And when they can't find full-time employees, they must fill their open positions with contractors. What we're seeing now is the price of contractors is going up as the demand is going up.”

In fact, he said Health IT contractors are making upwards of $80 per hour, more than double what healthcare providers typically pay a traditional, direct hire employee in these positions. That makes it even harder for healthcare providers to find and keep Health IT professionals who are willing to work full-time rather than on a contract basis, Greenberg said.

“I'm also finding a much smaller percentage of people who will relocate on a permanent basis because they don't have the mobility to pick up and sell their houses,” Greenberg said. “Really, the only feasible thing is to make more money as a contractor and temporarily relocate.”

EMR Staffing Partners places Health IT contractors nationwide through Top Echelon Contracting (TEC). As a contract staffing back-office service, TEC gives contractors access to benefits, Unemployment Insurance, Workers' Compensation, a regular paycheck with the option of direct deposit, and more. Therefore, EMR Staffing Partners' contractors enjoy the extra income that comes with being a contractor without sacrificing the perks of being a traditional, full-time employee.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363972.htm