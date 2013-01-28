CMH Summer Adventures....More Bodacious Than Ever

CMH announces dates for 2013 Bodacious Women's Trips, the ultimate girlfriend getaway in the mountains of Western Canada.

Bodacious = audacious, gutsy, remarkable, sexy, outstanding -- the synonyms are numerous. CMH Summer Adventures offers women nothing less with its aptly named Bodacious Trips. These inspirational and awe-inspiring ladies-only trips, geared toward all fitness levels – from strolling and admiring wildflowers to invigorating hiking to challenging mountain adventures and everything in between -- are a celebration of all ages and stages and have become one of CMH's most popular offerings. Four trips are on offer in 2013 and all include private helicopter flights to breathtaking mountaintop locations surrounded by glaciers, mountain lakes and meadows ablaze with wildflowers; guided alpine hiking; cozy lodge accommodation; and great food and wine (not to mention a healthy dose of laughter).

As a bonus this year, CMH is offering an early booking incentive of a special Bodacious lululemon Run: Swiftly Tech ½ zip pullover to those who sign up before February 28.

Travelers can choose from the following trips:

The Classic: This annual women's retreat in the Bugaboos is a tried and true combination of Heli-Hiking with professional mountain guides and invigorating yoga. Join host Ellen Slaughter and yoga instructor Angie Smith from August 17 – 20, or host Mimi Harris and yoga instructor Lindsey Anderson from August 20 – 23. Come and see what started the Bodacious phenomenon.

Stretch 'n Stir: Yoga instructor Julie Sagan, owner of Bikram Yoga West Edmonton, and Chef Sandra Davis, owner of The Saucy Gourmet catering business in Edmonton, are back to host this vivacious trip comprised of yoga and hands-on culinary fun in the Bobbie Burns mountain range from August 17 – 20. The perfect trip for those who enjoy a little more “flexibility” – and even more food -- with their getaway.

Cork and Core: This program, hosted by friends Margo Sutter and Cindy Pocza, who have worked in the fitness industry for more than 20 years and both participated in the 2007 Ironman Canada, offers opportunities to take on some of the adventure elements of Heli-Hiking, followed by core strength training and wine tasting each evening – another passion Margo and Cindy share and love to impart to others. Taking place at the Bobbie Burns from August 23 – 26.

Speaking from CMH's headquarters in Banff, Alberta, Ellen Slaughter, the vision behind the first Bodacious trip and still one of its leaders, said “Watching women come together with girlfriends or female relatives and experience fun, mountain adventures and camaraderie, while strengthening friendships and making meaningful connections, is inspirational. Seeing these women support and encourage one another, while forming bonds that last for year and years, never ceases to amaze me and speaks to the majesty – and perhaps magic – of these spectacular mountains.”

