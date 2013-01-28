Northern Virginia Roofing Contractors, Style Roofing, Celebrates Over 20 Years Of Service

Style Roofing, Northern Virginia's premier roofing contractor, celebrates over 20 years of service.

Style Roofing of Northern Virginia has been family-owned and operated since 1992 and has completed over 5,000 Northern Virginia roofing projects. Style Roofing is Northern Virginia's premier roofing contractor servicing homeowners who need roof replacement, windows, siding, skylights and other home improvement needs in Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William County.

Through 20 years of growth in Northern Virginia, the Rafferty family is still involved in day-to-day operations. Style Roofing's CEO, Bill Rafferty, is still involved in every phase of each roofing project that Style Roofing undertakes to ensure that each project is completed to each customer's satisfaction and to the high quality level that Style Roofing demands.

Rafferty states, “we work hard to let our customers know what to expect during each phase of the roofing project. Before the project begins, our customers know what we are planning to do, how much it will cost, and our deadline for finishing the project.” Each proposal that is handed to a client is written down with all of the necessary information needed so the homeowner won't have to worry about typical roofing contractor surprises. Style Roofing is so confident in their r oof replacement work that Rafferty created his Satisfaction Guarantee Warranty years ago, which he boasts “we accept no payment until the work is completed.”

Style Roofing has won numerous Roofing awards including, Northern Virginia “Best Pick Reports” for Fairfax County Roofers by EBSCO Research and Angie's List Super Service Award.

About Style Roofing

Style Roofing is a family-owned roofing company founded in 1992. With 20 years of experience and over 5,000 happy customers, Style Roofing maintains their commitment to service and excellence by using only the best products and the most skilled tradesmen. For more information, visit them at http://www.StyleRoofing.com



