DrBicuspid.com Announces Winners of 2013 Dental Excellence Awards

The annual DrBicuspid Dental Excellence Awards honor the best and brightest in dental education, products, and services.

DrBicuspid.com, a Web-based information, education, and news resource for the dental industry, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2013 Dental Excellence Awards, an annual event recognizing the best and brightest in dental education, products, and services.

The Dental Excellence Awards provide a forum for dental professionals to acknowledge the contributions of their peers to the field of dentistry and to recognize those products and services they value most. The award categories range from Most Influential Dental Researcher and Best Practice Management Consultant to Best New Restorative Material, Best New Preventive Product, and Best New Imaging/Diagnostic Device.

All candidates are nominated and voted on by DrBicuspid.com members, making this a truly peer-to-peer honor, according to Kathy Kincade, editor in chief of DrBicuspid.com.

"This is an exciting time in dentistry and oral healthcare, and the annual DrBicuspid Dental Excellence Awards provide our industry with the opportunity to pay tribute to the individuals, products, and services that make this such a great profession," Kincade said.

To see a complete list of the 2013 Dental Excellence Award winners, go to http://dentalexcellenceawards.drbicuspid.com.

