Telcom & Data Introduces DuVoice's Latest Hotel Voicemail System for CISCO Phone System Users

DuVoice's popular Voicemail System is now available for Cisco hospitality users. New features are designed to maximize cost savings, productivity, and convenience.

Telcom & Data, a leader in Hotel Phone solutions, is pleased to introduce DuVoice's latest unified messaging software package. The DuVoice is now compatible with Cisco Unified Communication Manager (CUCM) and CISCO unified Communication Manager Express (CME), allowing CISCO phone system users access to the software. Hotels have very specific phone system and voicemail requirements. The DuVoice 5.1 software package delivers with new features designed to meet unique industry needs.

The software offers a single, centralized voice mail system that integrates with multiple Property Management Systems (PMS). DuVoice centralized voice mail can support hundreds of hotels, each with their own separate PMS interface. By centralizing voicemail among multiple sites, hotel operators can reduce software, hardware, and administration expenses.

As a further convenience, a single InnDesk system supports multiple properties. This allows hotels to benefit from centralized human resources. Now a group of receptionists or front desk staff can support multiple properties either as a dedicated centralized resource, or to assist in "overflow" situations. Reduced personnel costs, improved customer service, and enhanced efficiency are the ultimate benefits of a single InnDesk system.

Users will also be glad to know that the software supports older PBXs and newer IP phone systems. Depending on the configuration, this capability can be invaluable for hotel operators wanting to deploy a single voice mail system to support multiple PBXs. Within a single installation, different applications such as voicemail and interactive voice response may call for different integration techniques. With DuVoice, this is not a problem.

The new software also features a simplified wake-up-call system. With a few keystrokes, guests can schedule their own wake-up calls. User friendly prompts walk them through the process and play a confirmation of the time and date. Guests can even set multiple wake-up calls for the same room. Hotel staff can also schedule wake-up calls for the guests, either by touch-tone commands on the telephone set, or through InnDesk with a point and click interface on any PC on the network.

When Ricardo Trinidad, President of Telcom & Data was asked about the importance of the DuVoice upgrade, he said, “We demand excellence and DuVoice has delivered once again. DuVoice's simplified, no headaches solutions for the hotel industry are exactly what we want to offer our customers. We are also really happy we can now offer this product to our CISCO phone system customers.”

For more information about DuVoice's software, visit Telcom & Data's voicemail website or call 1-800-335-2900.

About Telcom & Data: Since 1996 Telcom & Data has been providing thousands of telecommunication solutions to organizations around the world to measurably improve communications. Telcom & Data maintains a network of over 1500 technicians with locations in Chicago, Milwaukee, and Miami.

About DuVoice: Located in Kirkland, Washington, DuVoice has been developing software and hardware solutions for the telecommunications industry since 1990. Products include a turnkey Windows based hospitality server which provides guest and staff messaging, wake up calls, and a property management interface to most any PBX system. In the business market DuVoice has unified messaging system which delivers MP3 or wave voice mail messages and PDF fax messages to email.

About CISCO:

Cisco is the worldwide leader in networking that transforms how people connect, communicate and collaborate. Information about Cisco can be found at http://www.cisco.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363862.htm