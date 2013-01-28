Connect the Dot Puzzle Creator David Kalvitis Donates Award Winning Dot-to-Dot Books

Many children and families in the Rochester and New York City area are letting loose and exploring their creative side thanks to David Kalvitis, creator of The Greatest Dot-to-Dot puzzle books. Kalvitis donated close to 300 of his award winning books to local charities and Hurricane Sandy relief in an effort to help the sick or underprivileged.

"It's nice to know that these sick or underprivileged kids and their families can have something fun to do to take their minds off their problems for a little while,” said David Kalvitis. “It makes me feel good that I have the ability to help."

David Kalvitis donated a total of 180 books to local charities in Rochester, Ny., including Hillside Family of Agencies (Rochester and Wayne County), Ronald McDonald House, St. Joseph's Villa, Golisano Children's Hospital, and the Alzheimers Association in Rochester. Kalvitis also donated an additional 110 books to the Children's Museum of Manhattan for Hurricane Sandy relief efforts through Museum Tour.

“On behalf of the Ronald McDonald House, we would like to thank David for donating these activity books to the sick children and their families who come here. Our guests so appreciate the kindness of folks like you, David!” said Mimi from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester.

David Kalvitis is dedicated to offering innovative connect the dot puzzles designed to delight and entertain children and adults of all ages. The Greatest Dot-to-Dot puzzle books include “The Greatest Dot-to-Dot Books in the World” (Original Books 1, 2, 3 & 4), “The Greatest Newspaper Dot-to-Dot Puzzles” (Vols. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8), the “Greatest Dot-to-Dot Super Challenge” (Books 5, 6, 7 & 8), and the newest puzzle book “The Greatest Dot-to-Dot Adventure Book” (Book 1).

Kalvitis' dot to dot puzzle books take the concept of connect the dot to a vastly different, and far more challenging level, making it fun for all ages. As one Hillside volunteer said, "Oh great! These are wonderful, and not just for the kids but for the whole family!” Kalvitis skillfully utilizes dots to create the most amazingly complex and artistic dot-to-dot puzzles to ever hit the market. Each puzzle book raises the connect the dot bar even higher, featuring storylines, new puzzle styles, interactive puzzles, and jaw-dropping foldouts making them more exciting than ever before.

For more information please visit http://www.monkeyingaround.com/

About Monkeying Around

Dot -to-dot publisher, Monkeying Around, was founded in 2000 by puzzle creator David Kalvitis. Kalvitis is a lifelong puzzle and game fan, has a Fine Arts degree from Syracuse University and previously operated a graphic design business in Upstate NY for 13 years. Since 2000, Monkeying Around has been dedicated to offering innovative dot-to-dot products that will delight and entertain children and adults of all ages. Monkeying Around produces "The Greatest Dot-to-Dot Books in the World," a challenging collection of unique dot-to-dot surprises and variations. The company also publishes "The Greatest Newspaper Dot-to-Dot Puzzles," pocket and travel sized collections of weekly syndicated puzzles, in the pages of USA newspapers. In 2007, the first of four "Greatest Dot-to-Dot Super Challenge” books was introduced. David Kalvitis is currently working on the next Greatest Dot-to-Dot Adventure Book.

