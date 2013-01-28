Communications Technology Launches CTDAILY for Communications Technology Decision Makers

CTDaily offers a fast read of the most important industry trends of the day along with new products and services, the latest research and analytics, executive moves, partnership opportunities, and regulatory and legislative initiatives that affect the communications-technology marketplace.

Communications Technology announces the launch of CTDaily for communications technology decisionmakers, a daily e-letter for communications-technology executives who procure essential products and services needed to upgrade broadband networks. CTDaily offers a fast read of the most important industry trends of the day along with new products and services, the latest research and analytics, executive moves, partnership opportunities, and regulatory and legislative initiatives that affect the communications-technology marketplace.

The new e-letter is written by the experts at Communications Technology (http://www.cable360.net), the trusted voice of news and commentary on cable, wireless and wireline networking for more than 30 years.

“The communications-technology market is changing, and we've taken a hard look at the kinds of information readers now require to make the business decisions,” says Debra Baker, CTDaily editor. “This new approach will keep them on the cutting edge of service provision in a competitive environment.”

CTDaily allows network operators and service providers to keep up with technological innovation, and the ever-growing business and consumer demand for bandwidth and new applications as the broadband industry continues to evolve. Recognizing that today's communications-industry CTOs, CIOs, CFOs, procurement officers and top network engineers are focusing on the product buy as a whole, CTDaily provides the data, research and insight into what's needed to maintain/grow network strength and diversity, who makes/provides the needed products and services, time to market, ROI and upgrade potential.

"CTDaily is well-organized, and I can drill down on any topic of interest,” says Joe Jensen, executive vice president/Cable and Telecom, at Buckeye Companies in Ohio. “It has stories I don't see elsewhere."

To learn more about CTDaily and to sign up for a free subscription, click here.

For questions or advertising opportunities, please contact Associate Publisher Amy Abbey at aabbey(at)accessintel(dot)com.

About CTDaily

CTDaily (cable360.net/ct/) is a leading brand in Access Intelligence's Cable Group, which includes Communications Technology, CableFAX, Cynopsis, PR News, Studio, Folio, min and EXPO. Access Intelligence (http://www.accessintel.com), a portfolio company of Veronis Suhler Stevenson, is a B2B media and information company headquartered in Rockville, Md., serving the media, PR, cable, healthcare management, defense, chemical engineering, satellite and aviation markets. Other leading brands include Defense Daily Network, AviationToday, Chemical Engineering, Via Satellite and Satellite 2013.

