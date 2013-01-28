Blake to Speak at Texas Credit Union League Conference in May

Charles J. Blake will be a featured guest speaker at the Texas Credit Union League's 2013 Southwest Lending Conference in Houston.

Noted credit union consultant Charles J. Blake will be a featured guest speaker at the Texas Credit Union League's 2013 Southwest Lending Conference to be held in Houston May 20-22. Blake is the founder of Blake Credit Union Services (“BCUS”) and has spent 35 years in banking, credit union services and the financial industry. His firm has served large and small credit unions across Texas since 1982.

Mr. Blake will lead two breakout sessions on May 21st at the May conference being held at the Omni Westside Hotel in Houston. His sessions are entitled “Collections Begins at the Lending Table”. Blake has spoken at several TCUL conferences over the years. His firm is recognized for its expertise in delinquency control programs and working side-by-side with credit union clients shaping and managing portfolio policy including: past due notifications, incoming and outgoing collection telephone calls, repossessions, litigation, bankruptcy and foreclosures. BCUS also assists with charge off recovery, new loan development, qualitative portfolio assessment and personnel training and development.

The Texas Credit Union League stresses advocacy, regulatory assistance, training and education on behalf of the industry. Organized in 1934, it is the official state trade association serving credit unions in Texas. TCUL represents nearly 600 of the state's credit unions - which in turn are owned by over 7 million members.

The conference is open to league members. Conference details and registration information can be found on the TCUL website at http://www.tcul.coop.

For more information about Blake Credit Union Services, please call (281) 362-2752 or visit http://www.BlakeCreditUnionServices.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363651.htm