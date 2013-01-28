Poll: 22% of Top Echelon Network Recruiters Use a Tablet Device

According to a recent poll conducted by Top Echelon Network, an elite network of highly specialized search firms, 22% of Network recruiters indicated that they use a tablet device for both personal and recruiting purposes.

Of all the areas of technology that are growing and evolving, the one that might be growing the fastest is that of mobile technology. More and more people are buying smartphones and tablet devices, helping to drive the demand for such technology.

But what about executive recruiters? Are they using tablet devices, and if they are, how are they using them?

As part of that poll, Top Echelon Network asked the following question: “Do you use a tablet device for recruiting purposes?”

Only 1% of poll participants indicated that they “use a tablet device for recruiting purposes only.” However, 22% stated that they “use a tablet device for both personal and recruiting purposes.”

Another 18.6% indicated that they “use a tablet device for personal purposes only.”

But what about recruiters who don't use a tablet device? Almost 25% chose, “No, I don't use a tablet device, but I plan to buy one” as their answer. In fact, a little over 34% indicated, “No, I don't use a tablet device and I don't plan to buy one.”

According to Top Echelon Network President Mark Demaree, the number of recruiters using tablet devices mirrors their increasing use with the rest of the populace.

“It's not surprising that more and more recruiters are using tablets,” said Demaree. “It's also not surprising that the ones who are using them are using them both personally and professionally. After all, it would be difficult to use one in the office only and not at home. Not only that, but many people who recruiters place use tablet devices. It only makes sense that recruiters would start to become more familiar with an emerging piece of technology that's continuing to have an impact on the way they conduct business on a daily basis.”

Top Echelon Network was founded in 1988 in Canton, Ohio.

