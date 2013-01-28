Great Outdoor Seating Options from Highland Products Group

The Park Catalog offers additions to their value line of park benches.

The Park Catalog (http://www.theparkcatalog.com), a leading supplier in the site furnishings market, is pleased to announce additions to their value product line of park benches. The Plaza Arch and Park Avenue models join the Plaza bench in this popular and value priced line of metal park benches.

The economy park bench series, manufactured by Everest Recreation includes:

Model #434-2001 – Plaza park bench

Model #434-6040 – Plaza Arch park bench

Model #434-6039 – Park Avenue park bench

The 6-foot Plaza garden bench design features contemporary roll formed steel strap seats and bench ends. The Plaza Arch, priced just a bit higher than the Plaza, has the same features of the original model, with the addition of an elegantly curved, arched back. The Plaza and Plaza Arch metal outdoor benches are available now in a multiple powder-coated finishes and ship in 24 hours for stock colors.

For a small additional investment, the Park Avenue model, also available as a 6-foot park bench, has the steel strap roll formed seat with classic circular cast iron end frames. The Park Avenue park bench is available in black, navy, silver or green powder-coat finishes. All items in this park bench line are perfect for use in a variety of park, college, botanical garden and commercial building settings.

In addition to the release of the new models of benches, the revamped product line added new colors and new finishes to their value series of park benches. The park benches can be ordered in either the original powder coat finish or the newly available thermoplastic finish.

What sets Highland Products Group park benches above the competition? The original Plaza model is a metal strap bench available at the best value price anywhere in the market for a comparable product. With features generally seen in more expensive models of benches, the Plaza offers rugged durability at an affordable price.

Highland Products Group CEO Christopher George mentioned that the value series of park benches offers high quality products at an economical price. “In today's budget and time-constrained world, our customers are trying to do more with less. We are pleased to be adding the Everest Recreation Products to our extensive offering” **

About The Park Catalog

The Park Catalog offers a variety of commercial furnishing and supplies including public seating, lockers and site amenities and supplies. Visit The Park Catalog at: http://www.theparkcatalog.com. Contact the sales department to order a copy of their current product catalog or to discuss any questions about their complete line of no-maintenance park and garden benches.

E-mail: sales(at)theparkcatalog(dot)com

Toll free: 1-800-695-3503

About Highland Products Group

Highland Products Group LLC is the parent company of The Park Catalog. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company is a leading provider of commercial grade outdoor furnishings including picnic tables, trash receptacles and bicycle racks. The e-commerce retailer offers products for use in public schools, municipal parks and commercial office buildings. Visit the official corporate website at: http://www.highlandproductsgroup.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363406.htm