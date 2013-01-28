MyDesignerOnline.com Celebrates 25th Anniversary with the Launch of a New Venture

After 25 years as an interior designer, working in many upscale homes and offices, Maura Braun is launching a new venture. MyDesignerOnline.com will put her design services within reach of anyone with a computer and an Internet connection.

Maura Braun, IIDA, MFA, is celebrating her 25th year in the interior design business. She has spent the better part of these years working in the residential interior design arena, providing superior interior architecture and interior design services in the Chicago metropolitan area. She began as a project designer and project manager for a small residential firm. In 1994 she opened her own traditional interior design firm, Braun Design, Ltd. where she has served as President.

She has also served on the faculty of Columbia College from 1994-1999, and in 2009 earned her Master's Degree in Architectural Studies from that institution. In 2012 Ms. Braun launched MyDesignerOnline.com, where she provides access to her services through the Internet.

To put things in perspective, in 1988, when Ms. Braun began her career, there was no World Wide Web, and most people had never heard of the Internet. In fact, Internet service would not be available to the general public for another year. However, one of the things that has kept Maura in demand with clients has been her ability to change with the times—innovating in both the area of interior design and technology.

In 2007, she first had the idea of using the Internet to deliver assistance to people who might otherwise not have access to the services of a licensed interior designer – either because of finances or geography. In 2012 she made that dream a reality with the launch of her website-based design company, MyDesignerOnline.com.

This new concept offers an efficient and cost-effective way for clients to work with an interior designer. The website presents viewers with a questionnaire, asking them for the details and photos of their present spaces. Based on those details and further contact, via telephone, email or Skype, a design plan is developed and presented on a private web page. The entire plan, including material suggestions, pricing and step-by-step instructions for the implementation of the plan, is also presented in book form. One of the best features of the service is that clients can choose the D.I.Y. option, completing the project themselves, or choose the Designer Level of Service with personal access to the interior designer.

As she embarks on her second 25 years in business, it is clear that Ms. Braun will continue to seek new ways to deliver the best in interior design in new and ingenious ways.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363296.htm