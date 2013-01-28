Life Medical Technologies Shareholders File $219 Million Derivative Suit Against Officers & Directors On Behalf Of The Company

Shareholders of Life Medical Technologies, Inc. filed a derivative shareholders suit (12-36213) against Company Directors Joseph Santana, Peter Kelly, Carol Fitzgerald, Terry Lierman, and Richard Glaser on December 3, 2012 to be heard by the Suffolk Civil Supreme Court of the State of New York. Plaintiffs are seeking damages of over $219 million on behalf of the Company.

Shareholders of Life Medical Technologies, Inc. filed a derivative shareholders suit (12-36213) against Company Directors Joseph Santana, Peter Kelly, Carol Fitzgerald, Terry Lierman, and Richard Glaser on December 3, 2012 to be heard by the Suffolk Civil Supreme Court of the State of New York. Plaintiffs are seeking damages of over $219 million on behalf of the Company.

About the Defendants

Richard D. Glaser is also EVP at Benchmark Communications, Inc. (benchmarkcommunicationsinc.com/); a Founding Member at Creating WE Institute (creatingweinstitute.com/); and CEO and President at Biomega Laboratories, Inc.

Peter G Kelly is also a founder and senior principal of Updike, Kelly & Spellacy, P.C. (uks.com).

Terry Lierman is also Chairman of CSGI, a Member of the CTIS Board of Directors and Senior Advisor to the CEO of CTIS (ctisinc.com); and Member of Council for a Livable World Board of Directors (livableworld.org).

Joe Santana is also a Director of Zephir Ltd (zephirlidar.com) and Chairman of Renaissance AS in Norway

Carol Fitzgerald is also a Board Member of the Dutchess County Economic Development Corporation (thinkdutchess.com).

For further information contact Terence Herzog, Chairman of the LifeMT Shareholder & Creditor Action Committee, at terenceherzogscac(at)gmail(dot)com. Terence Herzog is not a party to the aforementioned claim.

